Tour de France organisers ready to adapt amid riots

Tadej Pogacar heads to the team presentation in Bilbao
Reuters
Tour de France organisers are ready to adjust to any situation amid the riots that have erupted in the country following the fatal shooting of a teenager by police, race director Christian Prudhomme said on Friday.

"We are in constant liaison with the State services and we are following the situation and how it has been evolving," Prudhomme told reporters.

Law enforcement officers are designated to ensure security at the end of every stage and questions arose as to whether they could be pulled out of the race to be redeployed to anti-rioting duties.

"Depending on what happens we will adapt if needed," said Prudhomme.

The Tour starts on Saturday from Bilbao and will enter France on Monday with a finish in Bayonne and a start from Dax for the fourth stage on Tuesday.

