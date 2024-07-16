Jasper Philipsen sprints to stage 16 win on Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar retains lead

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Jasper Philipsen sprints to stage 16 win on Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar retains lead

Jasper Philipsen sprints to stage 16 win on Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar retains lead

Updated
Philipsen celebrates his stage 16 victory after crossing the line
Philipsen celebrates his stage 16 victory after crossing the lineAFP
Jasper Philipsen (26) sprinted to victory as his team Alpecin-Deceuninck timed their lead-out to perfection on Tuesday's 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 189 km flat ride from Gruissan to Nimes.

The win was Philipsen's third on the Tour this year after victories on stages 10 and 13 while green jersey holder Biniam Girmay, who has also won three stages, crashed in the final 2 km.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar retained his yellow jersey with a lead of three minutes and nine seconds over Jonas Vingegaard in the general classification while Remco Evenepoel remains over five minutes behind.

Alpecin-Deceuninck controlled the sprint as the riders moved up to the front to set up the victory for Philipsen and it worked to perfection as Mathieu Van der Poel's textbook lead-out allowed his Belgian teammate to win comfortably.

"I'm really happy after such a team effort. It's always nice when you can win together and that's what we did today, definitely," Philipsen said.

"I didn't see the crash (involving Girmay). We were trying to position ourselves and focus on our own lead-out. I hope everyone is OK.

"I was feeling good, I had a good rest day (on Monday), my shape improved during the Tour. So I was confident if we could line it up good today, we could go for the win. It's a difficult level, so three wins is good. We can be proud."

Philipsen crossed the line ahead of Phil Bauhaus, Alex Kristoff and Sam Bennett.

Girmay eventually got back on his bike as his teammates helped him across the line. But the Eritrean saw his lead in the sprint standings reduced to 32 points.

While there are no more flat stages on the Tour, the green jersey is still very much up for grabs with intermediate sprints in the next five stages.

"Everything is possible. He (Girmay) is climbing really well," Philipsen added.

"I hope he's OK after the crash because he doesn't deserve to lose like this. I will try whatever I can because the hard stages are to come."

Britain's Mark Cavendish, who has won a record 35 stages on the Tour in his career, finished 17th in potentially his final sprint stage.

Wednesday's stage 17 is a 178 km ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Superdevoluy.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursPhilipsen JasperPogacar TadejGirmay Biniam
Related Articles
Jasper Philipsen sprints to Tour de France stage 13 win as Tadej Pogacar retains lead
Belgian Philipsen wins Tour de France Stage 10 as Pogacar retains lead
Biniam Girmay wins again on tough stage eight as Pogacar retains Tour de France lead
Show more
Road cycling
Leader Pogacar expects Tour de France battle to explode in final week
Pogacar extends overall Tour de France lead with solo ride to win Stage 15
Covid restrictions brought back after outbreak at Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar extends Tour de France lead with stunning Pyrenees win
British rider Tom Pidcock quits Tour de France due to Covid-19
Primoz Roglic will not start Tour de France stage 13 after Thursday's crash
Sprint king Biniam Girmay wants 'more black riders' in Tour de France
Girmay wins Tour de France stage 12 as Roglic falls out of GC contention
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Downes signs for Southampton
'I will give my all': Kylian Mbappe officially unveiled as Real Madrid player
Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after eight years in charge
Copa América Team of the Tournament: Messi impresses but James the star man

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings