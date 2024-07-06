Biniam Girmay wins again on tough stage eight as Pogacar retains Tour de France lead

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay (24) snatched his second victory on the Tour de France after timing his effort to perfection in the final straight to prevail in the eighth stage, a 183.4-km ride from Semur-en-Auxois on Saturday.

Girmay, who became the first Black African to triumph on the Tour when he won the third stage, waited for his moment to leapfrog Belgian Jasper Philipsen and give his Intermarche-Wanty team their second victory on the world's biggest race.

Another Belgian, Arnaud De Lie, took third place.

"Winning another stage is huge, Girmay said.

"I did not feel great at the beginning of the stage because of the rain and cold but my feelings improved during the day. I liked this slightly uphill finish because the heavier sprinters cannot really compete."

It was another frustrating result for Philipsen, who has yet to raise his arms in celebration in this race after winning four stages last year.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey as the peloton geared up for a treacherous ninth stage featuring 14 gravels sections around Troyes.

"I checked it out and it's an interesting stage where a lot of things can happen, I think it's going to be chaotic," Pogacar, who leads Belgian Remco Evenepoel by 33 seconds, told reporters.

Evenepoel, who won Friday's individual time trial, knows the risks of riding on white gravel roads for 32 kilometres.

"I don't think you can win the Tour on that stage, but you can definitely lose it," the 24-year-old said.

With a big smile, Pogacar relished the challenge.

"I cannot wait to be there. It's not the funniest stage, but I think I'm ready. I like this kind of stages," he said.

The UAE Emirates rider is familiar with that kind of terrain, having won the Strade Bianche classic at the beginning of the season with a brutal attack 80 kilometres from the finish.