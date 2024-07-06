Biniam Girmay wins again on tough stage eight as Pogacar retains Tour de France lead

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Biniam Girmay wins again on tough stage eight as Pogacar retains Tour de France lead

Biniam Girmay wins again on tough stage eight as Pogacar retains Tour de France lead

Updated
Biniam Girmay celebrates his win on stage eight
Biniam Girmay celebrates his win on stage eightReuters
Eritrea's Biniam Girmay (24) snatched his second victory on the Tour de France after timing his effort to perfection in the final straight to prevail in the eighth stage, a 183.4-km ride from Semur-en-Auxois on Saturday.

Girmay, who became the first Black African to triumph on the Tour when he won the third stage, waited for his moment to leapfrog Belgian Jasper Philipsen and give his Intermarche-Wanty team their second victory on the world's biggest race.

Another Belgian, Arnaud De Lie, took third place.

"Winning another stage is huge, Girmay said.

"I did not feel great at the beginning of the stage because of the rain and cold but my feelings improved during the day. I liked this slightly uphill finish because the heavier sprinters cannot really compete."

It was another frustrating result for Philipsen, who has yet to raise his arms in celebration in this race after winning four stages last year.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey as the peloton geared up for a treacherous ninth stage featuring 14 gravels sections around Troyes.

"I checked it out and it's an interesting stage where a lot of things can happen, I think it's going to be chaotic," Pogacar, who leads Belgian Remco Evenepoel by 33 seconds, told reporters.

Evenepoel, who won Friday's individual time trial, knows the risks of riding on white gravel roads for 32 kilometres.

"I don't think you can win the Tour on that stage, but you can definitely lose it," the 24-year-old said.

With a big smile, Pogacar relished the challenge.

"I cannot wait to be there. It's not the funniest stage, but I think I'm ready. I like this kind of stages," he said.

The UAE Emirates rider is familiar with that kind of terrain, having won the Strade Bianche classic at the beginning of the season with a brutal attack 80 kilometres from the finish.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursGirmay BiniamPogacar TadejPhilipsen Jasperde Lie ArnaudEvenepoel Remco
Related Articles
Dylan Groenewegen wins Tour Stage 6 as Tadej Pogacar retains yellow jersey
Biniam Girmay becomes first Black African to win a Tour de France stage after sprint win
Tadej Pogacar stays on track for Giro/Tour double as Remco Evenepoel wins time trial
Show more
Road cycling
Norwegian rider Andre Drege dies after Tour of Austria crash
Updated
France's Julien Bernard fined for stopping to kiss wife during time trial at Tour de France
Comeback king 'Cav' to carry on doing the very thing he loves
Mark Cavendish takes record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage win
Tadej Pogacar hails dream day after beating Vingegaard to take Tour lead
Pogacar wins Tour de France stage four and takes yellow jersey
'This is for everyone': Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: France join Spain in semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Transfer News LIVE: Kilman makes move to West Ham, Zielinski joins Inter
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Vrij heads Dutch level against Turkey

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings