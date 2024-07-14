Pogacar extends overall Tour de France lead with solo ride to win Stage 15

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Pogacar extends overall Tour de France lead with solo ride to win Stage 15

Pogacar extends overall Tour de France lead with solo ride to win Stage 15

Updated
Pogacar scoops Tour de France stage 15 win
Pogacar scoops Tour de France stage 15 winProfimedia
Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar (25) highlighted his climbing credentials in the Pyrenees when he rode solo to victory in Sunday's 15th stage, a picturesque 198-kilometre ride from Loudenvielle to Plateau De Beille.

Slovenian Pogacar dropped Jonas Vingegaard on the final climb, finishing one minute and eight seconds ahead of the Dane, his closest rival, to win his third stage on this year's Tour year and his second in a row.

Vingegaard attacked with just over 10km left, with Pogacar sticking to his wheel as the pair surged ahead of the leading group to set up what promised to be an enthralling duel to the finish line.

With 5.3 km to go, however, Vingegaard knew he had run out of gas and looked forlornly over his shoulder at Pogacar and the Slovenian immediately made his move, overtaking the Visma–Lease a Bike rider before disappearing into the distance.

"I would never imagine this kind of outcome after the second week. I'm super happy with my shape. Today was super hot and it was a really hard day. I always struggle with the heat and the team did a super good job with cooling me down," Pogacar told reporters.

"When we came to the bottom of the last climb I was at the limit a little bit when Jonas tried to drop me, but I could see that he was starting to suffer a little bit.

"When he tried to drop me the last time, I could see that he doesn't have the legs to go to the top, so I tried on my own."

As Pogacar crossed the line with no other rider in sight, he held his arms aloft after extending his overall lead over Vingegaard to three minutes and nine seconds.

"Pogacar was stronger than Jonas. Jonas did a super good job but we have an opponent that is stronger so chapeau to Tadej, chapeau to team UAE," Visma's sports director Grischa Niermann said.

"They have a good margin, a good lead now. We have to accept that, for the moment we can only be happy and be proud of the performance that we showed and also accept that someone is better."

Remco Evenepoel, who is third in the general classification, finished nearly three minutes behind the Slovenian, and the Soudal-QuickStep rider is now over five minutes behind Pogacar in the overall standings.

Such was Pogacar's dominance that only 36 riders had crossed the finish line half an hour after the Team UAE Emirates rider had completed the stage.

Monday is a rest day and the Tour continues on Tuesday with stage 16, an 189 km flat ride from Gruissan to Nimes.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursPogacar TadejVingegaard JonasEvenepoel Remco
Related Articles
Tadej Pogacar extends Tour de France lead with stunning Pyrenees win
Vingegaard wins Tour de France stage 11, Pogacar extends lead
Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win and dismisses 'scared' Pogacar comment
Show more
Road cycling
Covid restrictions brought back after outbreak at Tour de France
British rider Tom Pidcock quits Tour de France due to Covid-19
Jasper Philipsen sprints to Tour de France stage 13 win as Tadej Pogacar retains lead
Primoz Roglic will not start Tour de France stage 13 after Thursday's crash
Sprint king Biniam Girmay wants 'more black riders' in Tour de France
Girmay wins Tour de France stage 12 as Roglic falls out of GC contention
Belgian Philipsen wins Tour de France Stage 10 as Pogacar retains lead
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez goal in extra time hands Argentina the 2024 Copa América title
EURO 2024 Tracker: Brilliant Spain win final after late strike downs England
Transfer News LIVE: Zirkzee announced by Manchester United, Juventus interested in Adeyemi
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Djokovic in straight sets to claim second Wimbledon title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings