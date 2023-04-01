Pogacar says rivalry with Vingegaard could go down in 'history books'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Pogacar says rivalry with Vingegaard could go down in 'history books'
Pogacar says rivalry with Vingegaard could go down in 'history books'
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar will compete in the Saitama Criterium in Japan
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar will compete in the Saitama Criterium in Japan
AFP
Tadej Pogacar (25) said Saturday that his Tour de France rivalry with Jonas Vingegaard (26) could grow into something for "the history books", with the pair sharing the last four titles between them.

Denmark's Vingegaard has won the race for the past two years, with Slovenian Pogacar claiming the title in both 2020 and 2021.

Pogacar finished as runner-up for both of Vingegaard's victories and he is looking forward to locking horns with his rival for years to come.

"Our rivalry is more based on Tour de France only, but I think in the future we will meet in the other races as well and have a rivalry that will go in the history books," Pogacar said in Japan, where he is preparing to race in Sunday's Saitama Criterium.

"I'm really happy to have such a rival against me, we have great respect for each other.

"We are good for a show for the next couple of years," he added.

Jonas Vingegaard, right, shakes hands with Tadej Pogacar at the Tour de France
AFP

Pogacar has had an eventful year, returning from a fractured wrist to compete at the Tour de France, and becoming just the third man to win Il Lombardia three years in a row.

He also claimed the honours in Paris-Nice, Fleche Wallonne, the Tour of Flanders and the Amstel Gold Race.

Pogacar said he had enjoyed "one of the most incredible seasons" but set his sights on reclaiming the Tour de France title next year.

"I'm pretty confident every year but there are so many things that can go wrong or can go right," he said.

"You just need to keep faith and never give up because we all work super-hard.

"We all know that we can win it and we just need to fight and fight and play the games and try to win."

Pogacar will headline a Saitama Criterium field that also includes former Tour de France winners Chris Froome (38) and Egan Bernal (26), and Vuelta a Espana champion Sepp Kuss (29).

Slovakia's Peter Sagan (33), who is retiring from road racing to return to mountain biking next year, will also compete.

Sagan believes Pogacar and Vingegaard's rivalry can illuminate the Tour de France for years to come.

"Definitely, the last two, three years we saw that Jonas and Tadej are very strong," Sagan said.

"In the future, it's always going to be a nice battle to see in the Tour de France."

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France ToursPogacar TadejVingegaard JonasSagan PeterFroome ChrisBernal Egan ArleyKuss Sepp
Related Articles
Double Alps portion on men's Tour menu, women to finish at L'Alpe d'Huez
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar Freire talks Vuelta, Jumbo-Visma & more
Top cycling teams are reportedly exploring the creation of a new competitive league
Show more
Road cycling
Swimming coach Verhaeren dips toe into cycling world with Jumbo-Visma
Tour de France champion Vingegaard named 2023 Velo d'Or, skips ceremony
Geraint Thomas signs two-year contract extension with INEOS Grenadiers
Unstoppable Pogacar takes Lombardia triple crown as Pinot heads into retirement
Primoz Roglic signs with German team Bora-Hansgrohe following Jumbo-Visma exit
Mark Cavendish delays retirement to sign contract extension with Astana-Qazaqstan
Primoz Roglic confirms Jumbo-Visma departure
Most Read
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
Football Tracker: Girona edge thriller against Osasuna as Union Berlin's woes continue
Hack the weekend: Betis' winning streak in jeopardy, another test for Palmeiras
WTA concedes Finals 'not a perfect event' after player complaints

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings