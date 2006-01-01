Tour de France organisers confirm Barcelona start for 2026 race

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de France Tours
  4. Tour de France organisers confirm Barcelona start for 2026 race

Tour de France organisers confirm Barcelona start for 2026 race

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard won the 2023 Tour de France
Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard won the 2023 Tour de FranceAFP
The Tour de France will start in Barcelona in 2026, the third time the race has started in Spain in over a century, organisers ASO announced on Tuesday.

"Barcelona is a prestigious city and it is a city of sport," Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme told AFP.

He said two complete stages would take place in Catalonia and the third stage would also begin there before crossing into France.

Cycling's most famous race started in Saint Sebastian in 1992 and in Bilbao last year.

The 2024 Tour starts in the Italian city of Florence on June 29th before reverting to Lille next year. This year's will end in Nice on July 21st in a change from its normal route because of the preparations for the Olympics in Paris.

Mentions
Road cyclingTour de France Tours
Related Articles
Holder Jonas Vingegaard needs to be 100% recovered for Tour, says team boss
Vingegaard back riding outside, hopeful of being fit to defend Tour de France title
Pogacar could target historic Grand Tour treble in 2024, says Contador
Show more
Road cycling
Overall leader Simon Yates takes Tour of Switzerland victory
Cycling star Mark Cavendish given knighthood in King's birthday honours
Adam Yates claims fifth stage of Tour de Suisse to consolidate GC lead
Primoz Roglic holds on to win second Criterium du Dauphine title
Primoz Roglic produces mountain masterclass to extend Dauphine lead
Primoz Roglic takes Criterium lead with mountain win on stage six
Giant crash ends day's racing at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine
Remco Evenepoel takes Criterium du Dauphine lead with time-trial triumph
Wessel Mouris dominates final stage of Peace Race as Breiuc Rolland claims overall win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Lima signs for Wolves
EURO 2024 Tracker: France claim edgy win over Austria after Slovakia shock Belgium
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
Kylian Mbappe to play with mask after breaking nose, could miss Netherlands clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings