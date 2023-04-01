Gino Mader dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Tour de Suisse Tours
  4. Gino Mader dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse
Gino Mader dies after ravine crash on Tour de Suisse
Updated
Gino Maeder went off the road towards the finish line on Thursday
Gino Maeder went off the road towards the finish line on Thursday
Profimedia
Swiss rider Gino Mader has died after crashing into a ravine on the descent towards the finish line in Thursday's stage five of the Tour de Suisse, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Friday. He was 26.

"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn't make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30 a.m. we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team," the team said.

Mader crashed on the descent towards La Punt and fell into a ravine where he was found unresponsive by the race doctor and resuscitated before being air-lifted to hospital.

In a statement, team managing director Milan Erzen said: "We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mader. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all.

"Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Erzen said the team would continue in the race in honour of Mader.

"We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team," he said.

Mader joined the Bahrain Victorious team in 2021 and won a stage of the Giro d'Italia that year. He also won the young rider classification at the 2021 Vuelta a Espana.

A statement from the professional riders' association CPA, read: "Our hearts bleed at this news. Condolences to his family, the team and the many friends who loved him.

"Like all of us. RIP Gino."

Mentions
Road cyclingMader GinoTour de Suisse Tours
Related Articles
Gino Mader resuscitated after crashing into ravine during stage five of Tour de Suisse
Rootkin Gray wins third stage of Under-23 Peace Race as Huby takes overall title
Jonas Vingegaard wins Criterium du Dauphine ahead of Tour de France title defence
Show more
Road cycling
Simon Dalby dominates second Peace Race stage as Antoine Huby takes overall lead
Frenchman Gautherat triumphs in the first stage of the Peace Race and remains in the lead
Pierre Gautherat pleased with his 'good effort' after winning Course de la Paix Prologue
Under-23 Peace Race in Jeseniky: The path to the top of road cycling?
Tour de France sets up anti-COVID protocol to keep riders in hotels
Injured Pogacar preparing to race in Tour de France with a brace
Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Giro d'Italia as Cavendish claims final stage
Primoz Roglic poised to win Giro as Geraint Thomas cracks in decisive time trial
Geraint Thomas takes big step towards Giro victory after brutal Queen stage
Zana wins stage 18 of Giro d'Italia as Thomas extends lead and Roglic leapfrogs Almeida
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea progressing in Caicedo talks, City move for Gvardiol
Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink
Trio of club cup final appearances a boost for Italy, says Roberto Mancini