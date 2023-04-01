Rootkin Gray wins third stage of Under-23 Peace Race as Huby takes overall title

Thanks to a long and very fast sprint, Jack Rootkin Gray from Great Britain won the third and final stage of the Under-23 Peace Race, which finished around Jesenik whilst Frenchman Antoine Huby (22) won the overall title by just four seconds ahead of young Dane, Simon Dalby (20).

The final act of the race for young hopefuls was a great exhibition for the Czech riders.

Milan Kadlec (19), on the roster of the DSM development team, finished second in the main group in the demanding mountain stage, where the competitors climbed 2,682 metres over the 166.1-kilometre route.

Jakub Toupalik (21), one of the World Tour talents of the Education EF team, finished the stage in fourth.

"There were two of us on the sprint, me and Kuba (Toupalik). We should have agreed during the stage how we would do it. In the end I was going well, but there was a bit of confusion at the last roundabout," said Kadlec, second on the stage, whose father represented the Czech Republic in track cycling.

"We rode round it before the stage on the outside, in the end I went round it on the inside, but it turned out well."

Huby finished second on the second stage of the race, and on Sunday managed to stay in the main group, defending his yellow jersey for the overall winner.

"It was a very demanding stage, something like on Saturday," said Huby of the several steep climbs.

"The French team worked perfectly, I have to thank the boys for that. I like the Czech Republic, I have a lot of friends here and I like racing here," he added.

The best of the Czech riders was Karel Camrda (22), ninth overall. "I am happy and extremely satisfied to finish in the top ten. Today it was very tough, it was full on right from the start, and when the Norwegians went for the climb to Rejviz, the riders were very strung out.

"Fortunately, there were enough of us at the front," said Karel Camrda, the son of a former Czech representative in cyclocross, of the stage.

"It's my best race this season. I could prove myself here, I will get another chance," said the rider of the ATT Investments team.

Second-placed Dalby took home the green jersey for winning the points competition, and the Dane from the Uno-X Dare Development team stepped up to the top in the battle for the white jersey for the best youngster.

Dutch cyclist Mike Schuch (20) finished the king of mountains whilst The Peace Race team competition was won by Portugal, which is also at the top of the Nations Cup standings.

