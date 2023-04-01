Frenchman Gautherat triumphs in the first stage of the Peace Race and remains in the lead

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Frenchman Gautherat triumphs in the first stage of the Peace Race and remains in the lead
Frenchman Gautherat triumphs in the first stage of the Peace Race and remains in the lead
Frenchman Gautherat dominated the first stage of the Peace Race
Frenchman Gautherat dominated the first stage of the Peace Race
Barbora Reichova / Czech tour
Frenchman Pierre Gautherat (20) won the first stage of the U23 Peace Race from Jesenik to Rymarov repeating his triumph from Thursday's opening prologue. He will again wear the yellow jersey of the leading rider for Saturday's second stage with the finish at Cervenohorske sedlo. Among the Czechs, Jakub Toupalik (21) finished seventh today, making him the 22nd best domestic rider in the overall standings.

The cyclists were waiting right after the start for the climb up to Cervenohorske sedlo on the first proper stage, where the Dutchman Mike Schuch and David Preyler from Austria went up the road, but their escape did not last long. After about 50 kilometres, French leader Gautherat had a mechanical problem after a minor collision with his rival and had to change his bike. However, it didn't slow him down as Schuch won the points atop second summit Sprite.

"Changing the bike was not a big problem for me, after the collision the bike somehow stopped working, so I changed it. I was coming into the finish from somewhere in tenth position, the guys from the team did a great job and I finished. It was a great race," said the talented French rider after the finish and praised his teammates for a great sprint.

Just before the halfway point of the race it started to rain heavily, which resulted in a mass crash for several riders near Dolni Moravice and also another major accident just before the finish. Pavel Novak, the best Czech in the overall standings so far, had to change his entire bike after the crash, lost out to the main peloton and dropped in the standings.

Rain complicated the stage.
zavodmiru.com

The riders accelerated and there was a lot of racing in the three circuits around Rymarov. The rainy weather lasted until the finish, where the sprint to the square was decided. Gautherat's teammates put him in an excellent position, which the leader managed to turn into another triumph - his second in as many days.

He was said to have lacked better legs to reach the podium. "It was very hectic and dangerous today and there were a lot of crashes, so I'm happy to be healthy at the finish. The final circuit itself is quite technical, and it's even worse in the wet.

"In the end, Milan (Kadlec) and I tried to start a sprint, but it fell in the corner and slowed us down, so we had to start again," said Toupalík.

Check out all the results from the stage with Flashscore.

Mentions
Road cyclingGautherat PierreToupalik JakubNovak Pavel
Related Articles
Pierre Gautherat pleased with his 'good effort' after winning Course de la Paix Prologue
Under-23 Peace Race in Jeseniky: The path to the top of road cycling?
Tour de France sets up anti-COVID protocol to keep riders in hotels
Show more
Road cycling
Injured Pogacar preparing to race in Tour de France with a brace
Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Giro d'Italia as Cavendish claims final stage
Primoz Roglic poised to win Giro as Geraint Thomas cracks in decisive time trial
Geraint Thomas takes big step towards Giro victory after brutal Queen stage
Zana wins stage 18 of Giro d'Italia as Thomas extends lead and Roglic leapfrogs Almeida
Alberto Dainese wins Giro stage 17 after mass sprint
Almeida wins Giro stage 16, Thomas back in pink while Roglic loses time to both
Mark Cavendish: The 'Manx Missile' who sprinted his way to cycling's peak
Mark Cavendish to retire at end of 2023
Brandon McNulty wins stage 15 of Giro d'Italia in sprint finish
Most Read
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Djokovic downs ailing Alcaraz to book French Open final spot
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?
Miami Heat running out of time to find answer to Nuggets star Jokic