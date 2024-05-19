Tadej Pogacar leaves chasing pack behind on climb to win Giro stage 15

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Giro d'Italia Tours
  4. Tadej Pogacar leaves chasing pack behind on climb to win Giro stage 15

Tadej Pogacar leaves chasing pack behind on climb to win Giro stage 15

Updated
Pogacar celebrates his win
Pogacar celebrates his winReuters
Tadej Pogacar (25) underlined his climbing credentials in the Italian Alps on Sunday when the Giro d'Italia leader won stage 15, the longest and arguably toughest stage of the race which involved an altitude gain of 5,400 metres.

 

On the 222 km ride from Manerba del Garda to Livigno, Pogacar attacked on the climb with a 14 km solo ride to chase down the breakaway riders and leader Nairo Quintana, overtaking the Colombian with 1.9 km to go on the Mottolino ascent.

Pogacar then dropped Quintana, a Giro d'Italia winner in 2014 who he had watched race as a child, and the Slovenian raced to the summit, leaving the chasing pack far behind to almost double his overall lead with one week to go.

"Today was one of the best days for me... it was a really nice stage, really good route with nice climbs. The team did a good job. We had this stage in mind since December," Pogacar said.

"I'm super happy that we kept it under control. It was a really strong breakaway but I gave it all in the last 10-15 km. I'm super happy I could win a Queen Stage in Livigno, one of my favourite places in Italy.

"I used to watch Quintana and (Chris) Froome attacking each other but always too close to the finish. I was always angry that he (Quintana) wouldn't attack from distance but today he did a good job."

The victory was Pogacar's fourth stage win and he crossed the line with no rider in sight while his closest rivals Dani Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) finished fifth and sixth, two minutes and 51 seconds behind.

Pogacar, a twice winner of the Tour de France, has now established a lead of six minutes and 41 seconds over Thomas while Martinez is a further 15 seconds behind.

Monday is a rest day and the Giro resumes a day later with stage 16 in the mountains, a 202 km ride from Livigno to Santa Cristina Valgardena.

Mentions
Road cyclingGiro d'Italia ToursPogacar TadejQuintana NairoThomas GeraintMartinez Daniel Felipe
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia 2024 guide: Pogacar set to dominate a race that has lost its identity
Ganna gains time trial revenge on Pogacar to win Giro stage 14
Jonathan Milan sprints to win Giro stage 13 for victory number three
Show more
Road cycling
Julian Alaphilippe goes it alone to win Giro d'Italia Stage 12 after early break
Milan beats Merlier on the line to win stage 11 of the Giro, Pogacar stays in lead
Valentin Paret-Peintre attacks late to win Giro d'Italia stage 10
Stage nine winner Olav Kooij pulls out of Giro d'Italia with illness
Tadej Pogacar salutes 'almost perfect first week' at Giro d'Italia
Kooij pips Milan in breathless sprint to the line to win Giro stage nine
Pogacar reigns supreme on final climb to win Giro stage eight and extend lead
Most Read
Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Iga Swiatek swats aside Aryna Sabalenka in emphatic style to win Italian Open
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries
Feyenoord defender Hartman confirms ongoing Chelsea interest

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings