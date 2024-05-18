Ganna gains time trial revenge on Pogacar to win Giro stage 14

Filippo Ganna finishes stage 14
Filippo Ganna finishes stage 14Reuters
Italy's Filippo Ganna (27) gained revenge on race leader Tadej Pogacar (25) by winning stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, an individual time trial, but Pogacar extended his overall lead.

Time trial specialist Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers was out early and set a time of 35:02, but had to wait more than two hours before celebrating as Pogacar, the last rider to set off, came in 29 seconds slower to take second place, with Thymen Arensman in third.

Pogacar won stage seven, the previous time trial, but the predominantly flat course on the 31.2-kilometre route from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda was expected to favour the specialists, and so it proved.

The Slovenian Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) strengthened his grip on the leader's maglia rosa, or pink jersey, with Ganna's teammate Geraint Thomas moving into second overall ahead of Daniel Felipe Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe).

More to follow.

