Ineos rider Sheffield out of hospital after fatal Tour de Suisse crash

Some welcome news after a difficult week at the Tour de Suisse.
Reuters
American rider Magnus Sheffield (21) has been discharged from hospital after crashing at the Tour de Suisse on Thursday, his team Ineos Grenadiers said on Sunday.

Sheffield, who came off at the same part of Thursday's stage five as the crash that claimed the life of Swiss rider Gino Mader this week, was taken to hospital with concussion and soft tissue damage.

"He will now return home for a period of rest and recovery under the supervision of our medical team," Ineos Grenadiers said in a statement.

"The thoughts of our entire team remain with Gino Mader's family, friends and loved ones, as well as our colleagues at Team Bahrain Victorious at this time."

Mader's Bahrain Victorious team as well as Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarche-Circus-Wanty all withdrew from the race in the wake of Thursday's crash.

