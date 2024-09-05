Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Vuelta a Espana Tours
  4. Berrade wins 18th stage of Vuelta with late breakaway, O'Connor stays in red

Berrade wins 18th stage of Vuelta with late breakaway, O'Connor stays in red

Updated
Berrade celebrates his win
Berrade celebrates his winREUTERS / Vincent West
Spain's Urko Berrade (26) won the 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday with a late breakaway in the Basque hills as Australian Ben O'Connor (28) kept the red leader's jersey.

The northern Spanish terrain proved challenging, with a leading group of 13 riders still together up the final serious ascent before the last 40km to the finish line just outside the village of Maeztu.

Most of the leading group stuck together as they waited for an opportunity to make a late breakaway and Berrade seized his chance on the last climb with less than 5km to go.

For Kern-Pharma rider Berrade, who was born in the city of Pamplona not far from the route, the win felt especially sweet.

"It's a dream. The stage closer to home, with all my family watching me, friends, in the last stages of La Vuelta," said Berrade.

"I didn't see myself as the winner until I crossed the finish line. No doubt it comes from a great previous work that we (Kern-Pharma) have done."

Switzerland's Mauro Schmid secured second place and Spaniard Pau Miquel Delgado came third.

O'Connor maintained his five-second lead in the overall standings over Slovenian Primoz Roglic as the pair once again crossed the line together among a large group.

O'Connor admitted that the stage was not easy, but he did not think today's effort would have any impact on future stages.

"Probably not, because we raced every single day, and everyone is just tired. But somehow, I’m still managing to crack out some pretty good numbers, so I don’t think it makes any difference now," O'Connor said.

"And I’m still in the lead! It’s nice to have it for another day. I don’t know if it’s 13 or 14 days, a long time. I’ve loved it and I enjoyed it a lot."

Spain's Mikel Landa suffered a significant setback, dropping five spots to 10th place and falling further behind O'Connor. He now trails the leader by 5 minutes and 38 seconds, an increase of over three minutes, putting his race ambitions in jeopardy.

Mentions
Road cyclingVuelta a Espana ToursUrko BerradeMauro SchmidBen O'ConnorPau MiquelPrimoz RoglicMikel Landa
Related Articles
Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert ends season after crash in Vuelta a Espana
Kaden Groves secures third Vuelta stage win in wet sprint
Marc Soler triumphs in Stage 16 of Vuelta as Ben O'Connor's red jersey under threat
Show more
Road cycling
Wales' Williams sprints to win stage two and lead Tour of Britain
Castrillo climbs to Vuelta stage 15 win as Roglic closes in on red jersey
Kaden Groves outsprints Wout van Aert in Vuelta Stage 14, Ben O'Connor stays in red
Canada's Michael Woods climbs to win Vuelta a Espana's 13th stage
Pablo Castrillo triumphs in mountainous Stage 12 of Vuelta
Ireland's Eddie Dunbar wins 11th stage of Vuelta after late attack
Most Read
Inter Milan ultra leader kills Italian mafia heir 'after being shot'
Galatasaray confirm stunning loan signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate
Britain's Jack Draper sees off Alex de Minaur to reach maiden Grand Slam semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings