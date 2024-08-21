Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Vuelta a Espana Tours
  4. Bittner edges Van Aert in photo finish to win fifth stage of the Vuelta

Bittner edges Van Aert in photo finish to win fifth stage of the Vuelta

Updated
Bittner reacts as he crosses the finish line to win
Bittner reacts as he crosses the finish line to winREUTERS/Jon Nazca
Czech rider Pavel Bittner (21) beat Wout van Aert in a photo finish at the end of stage five of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday.

Van Aert looked set to claim his second stage of this year's race in a fast finish in Seville but the 21-year-old Bittner (DSM-Firmenich-PostNL) edged out the Belgian on the line.

It was Bittner's first career win at a Grand Tour.

Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) retained the points green jersey although he will rue a missed opportunity, as will Australia's Kaden Groves who was also looking for his second stage win of the race but had to settle for third place.

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) retained the overall lead after finishing safely in the peloton.

After the climbs of the previous day, Wednesday's 177-km stage from Fuente del Maestre to Seville was flat in comparison but still lumpy in the first half and ridden in fierce heat.

It was a day for a breakaway group and one duly materialised although when it was swallowed up with 38km still remaining everything boiled down to a bunch sprint through the Seville streets.

Van Aert launched his attack early and seemed to have done enough but misjudged his lunge to the line and Bittner took advantage to win by the narrowest of margins.

There was one casualty in the run-in as Portugal's Rui Costa (EF Education-EasyPost) was involved in a crash and was forced to abandon the race.

The Vuelta returns to the mountains on Thursday with race favourite Roglic holding an eight-second lead over UAE Team Emirates rider Joao Almeida.

Mentions
Road cyclingVuelta a Espana ToursVan Aert WoutBittner PavelRoglic Primoz
Related Articles
Three-time champion Roglic takes red jersey after fourth stage of Vuelta a Espana
Wout van Aert outsprints Kaden Groves to win Vuelta stage three and keep red jersey
Kaden Groves wins Vuelta stage two as Wout van Aert takes red jersey
Show more
Road cycling
Australia expects UCI to enforce two-year non-competition period on Richardson
Triple Olympic medalist Matt Richardson switches allegiance to Great Britain
Poland's Niewiadoma fights off Vollering to win first Tour de France Femmes title
Ghekiere goes it alone to win Tour de France Femmes stage seven
Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage six win of Tour de France Femmes
Former teammates Kuss and Roglic to battle for wide open Vuelta a Espana
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gundogan close to Man City return, Felix back at Chelsea
Phil Foden and Cole Palmer win PFA Player of the Year awards
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Fenerbahce players facing prison time after violence during Galatasaray derby

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings