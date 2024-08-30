Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Vuelta a Espana Tours
  4. Canada's Michael Woods climbs to win Vuelta a Espana's 13th stage

Canada's Michael Woods climbs to win Vuelta a Espana's 13th stage

Updated
Canadian rider Michael Woods (right) of Israel Premier Tech team competes during the 13th stage
Canadian rider Michael Woods (right) of Israel Premier Tech team competes during the 13th stageProfimedia
Canadian cyclist Michael Woods (37) clinched victory on the 13th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday with a decisive late breakaway in the difficult mountains of northwestern Spain.

Woods excelled on the route from Lugo to Puerto de Ancares, securing his fourth Grand Tour stage win and his third in La Vuelta.

The leading group of five riders remained tightly packed as they approached the final, gruelling ascent. However, Woods broke free 4.5 kilometres from the finish line.

Switzerland's Mauro Schmid finished second, trying but unable to match Woods's pace in the mountains, while the local audience cheered as Spaniard Marc Soler claimed third place.

"It's been a tough race. And this is a big moment of catharsis, a big release. The pressure has been building and to get this win now, I’m on cloud nine," Woods said.

The riders in action during the 13th stage
The riders in action during the 13th stageProfimedia

"I knew that as long as I had the guys within striking distance I had a shot at winning because the climb really suited me.

"I didn’t want to go as early as Mauro (Schmid) did but then I had to. It was a long four kilometres to be alone."

The Canadian pointed to the flag on his jersey as he crossed the finish line, celebrating his hard-fought and strategic win.

Ben O'Connor's lead in the overall standings was slashed by almost two minutes by Slovenia's Primoz Roglic. The Australian now leads by just one minute and 21 seconds.

"I was pretty cooked. Sad times but I’m still in (the leader's) red (jersey) so at least it’s a good thing," said O'Connor, who finished 33rd in the stage, compared to Roglic's 16th.

"Tomorrow, I’ll just try to do my best to recover, have another day in the red jersey and see how Sunday goes."

Mentions
Road cyclingMichael WoodsMauro SchmidMarc SolerBen O'ConnorPrimoz RoglicVuelta a Espana Tours
Related Articles
Pablo Castrillo triumphs in mountainous Stage 12 of Vuelta
Ireland's Eddie Dunbar wins 11th stage of Vuelta after late attack
Van Aert sprints to third Vuelta stage win, O'Connor maintains overall lead
Show more
Road cycling
Adam Yates solos to Vuelta Stage Nine win as Ben O'Connor retains overall lead
Primoz Roglic wins Vuelta stage eight but Ben O'Connor holds on to red jersey
Van Aert wins Vuelta stage seven as O'Connor stays in red jersey
O'Connor romps to Vuelta win to take significant overall lead
Bittner edges Van Aert in photo finish to win fifth stage of the Vuelta
Australia expects UCI to enforce two-year non-competition period on Richardson
Most Read
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Chelsea pushing for Sancho, Arsenal make late Sterling move
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Stubborn Las Palmas frustrate Real Madrid galaticos in draw despite Vinicius penalty
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings