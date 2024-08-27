Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Vuelta a Espana Tours
  4. Van Aert sprints to third Vuelta stage win, O'Connor maintains overall lead

Van Aert sprints to third Vuelta stage win, O'Connor maintains overall lead

Updated
Wout van Aert celebrates while wearing the points jersey on the podium after winning stage seven
Wout van Aert celebrates while wearing the points jersey on the podium after winning stage sevenReuters / Jon Nazca
Wout van Aert (29) won the 10th stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday after a last-ditch sprint took him past Quentin Pacher (32) who finished in second place, three seconds behind.

Belgian Van Aert and Frenchman Pacher broke away from the rest of the group 30km from the end and Van Aert outsprinted his rival to claim his third stage win of the race.

"It’s not too often that I can win when my family visits me on a race so it makes it extra special and really nice," said Van Aert.

"It was really my aim to be in the breakaway but I had a hard time on the first climb. I almost gave up but I gave it one more try just before the top."

Spaniard Marc Soler came third after winning a sprint against Belgian William Junior Lecerf and Juri Hollmann from Germany, just over two minutes behind Van Aert.

Australian Ben O'Connor, who finished 22nd, retained the overall lead.

There were no significant moves among the top contenders, as O'Connor maintained his lead of three minutes and 53 seconds over Slovenia's Primoz Roglic.

"In the end, it was the perfect scenario. It was a really hard start, it took a long time for the break to go. A lot of guys in the top 10 were interested in the breakaway so I think we did a good job today to control the start," O'Connor said.

"I think tomorrow, the finale will be a little more decisive. The final climb is a hard one so it will be interesting to see."

Mentions
Road cyclingVuelta a Espana ToursVan Aert WoutPacher QuentinWilliams CoryHollmann JuriSoler MarcRoglic PrimozO'Connor BenLecerf William
Related Articles
Adam Yates solos to Vuelta Stage Nine win as Ben O'Connor retains overall lead
Primoz Roglic wins Vuelta stage eight but Ben O'Connor holds on to red jersey
Van Aert wins Vuelta stage seven as O'Connor stays in red jersey
Show more
Road cycling
O'Connor romps to Vuelta win to take significant overall lead
Bittner edges Van Aert in photo finish to win fifth stage of the Vuelta
Australia expects UCI to enforce two-year non-competition period on Richardson
Three-time champion Roglic takes red jersey after fourth stage of Vuelta a Espana
Wout van Aert outsprints Kaden Groves to win Vuelta stage three and keep red jersey
Triple Olympic medalist Matt Richardson switches allegiance to Great Britain
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Toney tug-of-war underway, Al Hilal confirm signing of Cancelo
Australian teen may miss out on big US Open payday due to NCAA rules
Former champion Thiem bids farewell to US Open after being hammered by Shelton
Barcelona finally register new signing Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo clash later

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings