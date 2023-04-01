Evenepoel bounces back at Vuelta with brilliant stage win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Vuelta a Espana Tours
  4. Evenepoel bounces back at Vuelta with brilliant stage win
Evenepoel bounces back at Vuelta with brilliant stage win
Updated
Remco Evenepoel won the duel between him and Romain Bardet on his way to victory
Remco Evenepoel won the duel between him and Romain Bardet on his way to victory
Reuters
Defending champion Remco Evenepoel (23) bounced back from his Vuelta a Espana meltdown the day before in the Pyrenees to take a superb victory on the mountainous 14th stage to the ski resort of Larra-Balagua on Saturday.

The Belgian rider's general classification hopes may be over after shipping 27 minutes on Friday's brutal climbs, but he responded in style to hold off France's Romain Bardet (32) after the two had broken away from a escape group on the Col Hourcere.

Bardet (DSM-Firmenich) stayed on the wheel of Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) for the first half of the 9.5km climb to the finish but had no answer when the Belgian poured on the power with 3.5km remaining, winning by more than a minute.

Evenepoel's masterclass on the 156.5km route spanning the France-Spain border put him in firm control of the climbing standings as he scooped up stacks of points over the day's four categorised ascents.

The charismatic Belgian was emotional after crossing the line with his arms aloft, fighting back tears as he perhaps reflected on what might have been but for Friday's collapse.

Back in the peloton, the battle for the red jersey - now looking like being between Jumbo-Visma's powerhouse trio Sepp Kuss (28), Primoz Roglic (34) and Jonas Vingegaard (26) - was unchanged.

American Kuss retained the red jersey and his one minute 37 seconds advantage over three-times Vuelta winner Roglic while Vingegaard is 1:44 adrift.

The next best-placed in the standings is Juan Ayuso (20, UAE Team Emirates) who is 2:37 back on Kuss.

Evenepoel's horror show on Friday was completely unexpected but the way he bounced back was more predictable.

From the beginning of the stage he was in every attack and once the escape group became established it was clear he was the boss of it - making a tough day look like a breeze.

"Yesterday was a very difficult day and also the evening with a lot of negative thoughts in my head," Evenepoel said.

"Today I just woke up and thought 'Go for it and make the best of it'. I did a recon of this stage as I knew it would be important for the GC, and I knew perfectly how the climbs were, how hard they were.

"It was a super tough stage but really nice to take my second stage win. I think I can be very proud of this answer after yesterday."

Sunday's stage is a hilly route from Pamplona to Lekunberri.

Mentions
Road cyclingVuelta a Espana ToursEvenepoel RemcoBardet RomainKuss SeppRoglic PrimozVingegaard JonasAyuso Juan
Related Articles
Vingegaard wins Vuelta stage 13 after Jumbo-Visma domination
Roglic powers to brilliant win, Kuss takes overall Vuelta lead
Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta stage six, Martinez into red
Show more
Road cycling
Van Aert holds narrow lead ahead of Tour of Britain climax
Molano wins stage 12 of Vuelta as Groves misses out
Editors' Picks: US Open ends, Bielsa & Chile reunite
Herrada wins Vuelta stage 11, Kuss retains overall lead
Filippo Ganna takes time trial to win Vuelta stage 10
Kooij leads Jumbo-Visa one-two in Tour of Britain opening stage
Kamna completes Grand Tour treble with Vuelta stage nine win
Most Read
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings