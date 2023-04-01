Ronnie O'Sullivan threatens to quit if not allowed to play in China

Reuters
Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan (47) has said he will quit the sport if he is prevented from playing in non-tour events in China.

O'Sullivan, who has won 39 ranking tournaments and is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, has often clashed with the sport's ruling body, the World Snooker Tour, during his career.

He has withdrawn from several tournaments this year including the European Masters and British Open. He also announced he would not play in this month's Champions of Champions event in Bolton.

The Englishman risks sanctions from the World Snooker Tour if he misses events to participate in tournaments in China.

"I have no option now," O'Sullivan told the BBC. "If I can't go out and do what I need to do - which is play a lot in China - then I won't ever play again.

"We are at a sort of crossroads now. There's not enough here for me in the UK to justify the effort that I put in. When I go to China I play in great venues, great crowds, great prize money. And I love it.

"If that gets to the point where I'm not able to do that or I'm not allowed to do that, then I probably won't play. I'll probably go and play Chinese 8 ball (pool) because I still want to play snooker. I still want a cue in my hand."

O'Sullivan said he did not feel appreciated on the snooker circuit.

"None of the top players do in my opinion," O'Sullivan said. "I'd love to be able to keep playing snooker for the next five, six, seven, eight years.

"But if I'm going to be forced into a situation where that isn't possible then I'm not going to accept what the other 130 players do, which is play tournament after tournament."

Reuters has contacted the World Snooker Tour for comment.

