Judd Trump completes stunning turnaround against Zhang Anda to win English Open

Judd Trump (34) won an incredible six frames in a row to claim the English Open title against China's Zhang Anda (31) on Sunday evening.

The thrilling comeback came as Anda had powered to a 5-1 lead in the earlier session.

After bringing the match back to 5-3, Judd again found himself falling behind at 7-3 - which propelled the Englishman into a stunning run of six frames to win the entertaining final 9-7.

It was Anda's first-ever ranking final appearance although he had eliminated Ronnie O'Sullivan en route to the final.

For Trump however, it is his second English Open trophy as well as the 24th ranking event win of his career, and his first ranking event title for 19 months.

The 2020 champion Trump becomes only the second multiple-time winner of the tournament.

He also takes home £80,000 in prize money.

SnookerTrump JuddAnda ZhangEnglish Open
