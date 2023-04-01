Hawkins downs Selby to set up European Masters final with Trump

Barry Hawkins of plays a shot in the semi-final match against Mark Selby

Barry Hawkins (44) defeated Mark Selby (40) 6-4 in Nuremberg to set up a European Masters final against Judd Trump (34) on Sunday.

World number 19 Hawkins overcame a huge opening break as Selby scored 134 in one visit to take the first frame in style, returning with his own century of 106 to level things.

A topsy-turvy exchange followed before Hawkins ultimately took the 10th frame to reach his second consecutive European Masters final.

Earlier in the day, world number four Trump squeezed past John Higgins (48) 6-5 in the other semi, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit to claim the victory.

Speaking to Eurosport after his win, Trump was happy with his change in fortunes: "When you don't win early on it depletes your confidence, your belief.

"The difference this season has been night and day, just from playing a couple of events and winning, getting the confidence and coming here. It's just things like the game against Chris Wakelin (31), I could easily have been out, already at home for two days.

"Now I'm playing in the final so that's how fine the line is, I always say. There were so many times last season where I probably should have won but ended up going out.

"This time I probably should have been out, and I'm in the final.

"Every season is so different, and you've just got to take it when it comes."

Hawkins will face Trump for the championship crown on Sunday from 1pm.