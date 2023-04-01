Luca Brecel denied number one spot after defeat at European Masters

Scores
News
Luca Brecel of Belgium plays a shot in the fourth round match against Barry Hawkins
Luca Brecel of Belgium plays a shot in the fourth round match against Barry Hawkins
Profimedia
World champion Luca Brecel (28) missed out on the chance to go top of the world rankings after suffering defeat at the hands of Barry Hawkins (44) at the European Masters in Nuremberg.

The Belgian was defeated 5-4 in Friday's last 16 tie, meaning he missed out on leapfrogging Ronnie O'Sullivan (47) at the top of the world rankings.

Brecel was ahead on sets before Hawkins unleashed an impressive 133 break to take the match to a decider.

The Englishman ultimately prevailed to set up a semi-final clash with Mark Selby (40), who beat Thailand's Noppon Saengkham (31) 5-2.

Speaking to World Snooker's website, Brecel said: "Missing world number one and the chance to get a trophy was quite disappointing.

"I think it would have been quite gettable. It wasn't to be.

He also revealed that he was partly putting his performance down to his usual cue being lost in transit, which had finally been found.

“It was surprising that after ten days I have got my cue back. It is going to be delivered to my home. That is good news.

"With this cue it is no fun, it would have been a horrible season for me so I’m glad I’ve got the old one back.”

Former world champions Judd Trump (34) and John Higgins (48) will meet in the other semi-final.

Mentions
SnookerEuropean MastersBrecel LucaHawkins BarryO'Sullivan RonnieSaengkham NopponSelby MarkHiggins JohnTrump Judd
