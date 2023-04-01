Ruben Loftus-Cheek says that he's ready to be a leader at AC Milan

Loftus-Cheek has traded Chelsea for AC Milan
Loftus-Cheek has traded Chelsea for AC Milan
Ruben Loftus-Cheek says he is ready to play a leadership role at AC Milan after the midfielder's move from his boyhood club Chelsea.

The 27-year-old England international moved to the 'Rossoneri' after spending 19 years at Stamford Bridge, where he won the Premier League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

Loftus-Cheek made over 155 appearances and scored 13 goals during that time before signing a four-year deal with Milan.

"I understand the weight of the (Milan) shirt and my responsibility coming into this club," Ruben Loftus-Cheek told reporters.

"I've had a lot of experience in football, and I can use that... I feel ready and good physically to produce performances for the team, and I'm ready to be a leader.

"I was happy playing for my boyhood club, but I didn't feel really content with how much I was contributing to the team. I feel like I have more to give.

"So, I thought it was a good time to make a fresh start."

Loftus-Cheek looks set to be reunited with former Chelsea team-mate Christian Pulisic at Milan and he said the American would be a "great addition".

Milan will kick off their preparation for the new season in the United States where they will play friendly matches against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

