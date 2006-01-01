Rudy's Rumour Mill: Liverpool confident on Inacio while Chelsea looking to sell players

Vitor Pereira has decided to stay at Al Shabab, Federico Chiesa has many options available to him and Chelsea are focused on showing players the exit door. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from Tribal Football's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Vitor Pereira signs new Al Shabab deal

Vitor Pereira has decided his future and signed a new one-year contract with his current club, Al Shabab. The decision by the Portuguese coach came after a few weeks of reflection. Vitor had received interest from several clubs in Europe, having been close to joining Sevilla and Almeria before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

However, after leading Al Shabab to 8th place in the Saudi Pro League with a comfortable 12-point lead over the relegation zone - compared to the mere four points above the drop zone that Al Shabab had when he took over - Vitor decided to stay.

His goal is to improve on the already positive results obtained so far: the Portuguese coach has led Al Shabab in 15 league games, winning seven, drawing two and losing six.

During Vitor's tenure, Al Shabab ranked as the sixth-best team in the Saudi Pro League, earning 23 points - the same as Al Ittihad and just two points behind the third and fourth-placed teams, Al Ahli and Al Taawon.

Federico Chiesa set to decide

Chiesa, the man of the match against Albania in Italy's first game at Euro 2024, is one of the most-watched players by Saudi clubs. Alongside Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, the Juventus player is the third name on Al Ittihad’s shortlist.

The Saudi club needs to invest in a new winger, and Chiesa is considered the most affordable target. However, his future will be decided after Euro 2024, and in general, his preference is to stay with Juventus.

Nonetheless, the disagreements with the management that emerged in the last meeting have introduced uncertainties for the Italian player, who will explore other options.

In addition to Saudi teams, there is fierce competition in Europe as well: Roma - who have already approached his agent - Napoli, and some Premier League clubs are also interested in him.

Liverpool looking to strengthen defence

Liverpool are considering the purchase of two new centre-backs to strengthen their defence, as requested by Arne Slot. The hottest name on the list is still Goncalo Inacio, a player the Reds have been working on since last October.

The Portuguese player chose to remain at Sporting CP in January for personal reasons, but now Inacio is ready to start a new experience elsewhere - in the Premier League - with Liverpool aiming to finalise his transfer in the coming weeks.

In addition to Inacio, Liverpool also have Leny Yoro among the preferred names. However, the French player wants to join Real Madrid and the Spanish club is keeping their pressure on him and is working to lower Lille’s demands.

Riccardo Calafiori is another suitable profile for Liverpool but his future will be decided only after Euro 2024. Bologna wouldn't want to sell both Joshua Zirkzee and the centre-back - considered the best players in their squad - but for a substantial offer, they are willing to let him go.

Chelsea working on exits

It will be an intense transfer window for Chelsea. Tosin Adarabioyo's arrival has filled - at least in part - the void left by Thiago Silva and now the Blues can focus first on exits. Trevoh Chalobah's fate is under discussion, with Fulham interested in his signature, but there have been no more recent contacts.

Another name on the way out is Romelu Lukaku, but only as a permanent move. Chelsea have no intention of letting him leave on loan again. For this reason, Saudi clubs - interested in a definitive transfer - remains a concrete option for the Belgian, even if - to date - he prefers to stay in Europe.

On the incoming front, Chelsea are interested in signing a goalkeeper. Porto's Diogo Costa is on the list, despite a price tag considered too high. Let's keep an eye also on Jan Oblak - the Blues have approached his entourage, with the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper open to a potential move to England.