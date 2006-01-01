Wigan beat Warrington to win Challenge Cup at emotional Wembley

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby League
  3. Challenge Cup
  4. Wigan beat Warrington to win Challenge Cup at emotional Wembley

Wigan beat Warrington to win Challenge Cup at emotional Wembley

Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell celebrates with the trophy after winning the Challenge Cup final
Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell celebrates with the trophy after winning the Challenge Cup finalAFP
Wigan Warriors beat Warrington Wolves 18-8 to secure a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup on Saturday as rugby league paid tribute to the late Rob Burrow.

Former Leeds Rhinos star Burrow, 41, died last week after a battle with motor neurone disease, leading to an outpouring of emotion across Britain.

Burrow's shirt number seven was projected onto giant screens inside and outside Wembley and as a further tribute, the men's final kicked off at 3:07 pm.

When the action started, reigning Super League Man of Steel Bevan French set up Zach Eckersley for Wigan's opening try and stretched over for the second himself to ensure his side also became the first team since 2007 to hold all four of the game's major honours at once.

Warrington rallied and Matt Dufty's late try gave them a glimmer of hope but they were second-best throughout and seldom looked likely to win the trophy for head coach Sam Burgess in his first season in charge.

Burrow's name and image adorned a large banner near Wembley and fans laid scarves and flowers at a rugby league statue outside the stadium in tribute to the former Leeds number seven, who won two Challenge Cup finals.

The crowd of nearly 65,000 rose for a minute's silence before kick-off and again seven minutes into the match in honour of the shirt Burrow wore.

Wigan scored their opening try in the 19th minute when French delivered the ball into the path of Eckersley, who shrugged off Matty Ashton to touch down.

Ashton's knock-on three minutes later from Harry Smith's high ball kept Warrington pinned back and led to Wigan's second try, Abbas Miski and Jai Field stretching the opposition defence before French touched down following a scrum.

Liam Farrell marked his fifth final by scoring Wigan's third try and Smith's third conversion gave Matt Peet's men an 18-2 advantage.

Warrington gave themselves a glimmer of hope with 15 minutes remaining when Dufty arrowed in from the left, Josh Thewlis's conversion reducing the arrears to 10.

But Wigan saw out the final moments with the minimum of fuss to take the trophy for the second time in three years and add it to the Grand Final, League Leaders' Shield and World Club Challenge trophies they already own.

Mentions
Rugby LeagueChallenge CupWigan WarriorsWarrington Wolves
Related Articles
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow dies aged 41 after battle with motor neurone disease
Rugby League
Wallabies winger Nawaqanitawase to defect to NRL from 2025
Rugby League World Cup moved to 2026 and southern hemisphere after France's withdrawal
New Zealand keen to host World Cup with Australia after France pull-out
France withdraws as host of 2025 Rugby League World Cup due to finances
Rampaging bull disrupts Super League match at Catalans Dragons
'Marvel' coach Bennett hailed ahead of 900th match
More than 150 ex-football, rugby union and league players join concussion lawsuit
Jarryd Hayne found guilty of sexual assault at third trial
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, Milan closing in on Zirkzee
Zverev wants to 'move on' after assault case dropped as he reaches French Open final
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings