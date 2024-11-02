Advertisement
  Scotland thrash Fiji at Murrayfield as Darcy Graham leads the way

AFP
Darcy Graham celebrates with his man of the match medal after Scotland's Autumn Nations Series International win over Fiji
Darcy Graham ran in half of Scotland's eight tries as the Dark Blues launched their November campaign with a 57-17 thrashing of Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday.

It was a spectacular way for the Edinburgh winger to mark his return to Test rugby after 13 months out of international action with a groin problem following Scotland's defeat by Ireland at last year's Rugby World Cup.

Victory also gave Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu a win in his first match as Scotland captain.

Kyle Rowe opened the scoring and Huw Jones added a double as the Scots, briefly troubled by Fiji either side of half-time, pulled clear ahead of next week's Edinburgh encounter with world champions South Africa.

"It wasn't bad, was it?," Graham told the BBC.

"I've loved pulling that jersey back on.

"When you're out that long, you start wondering when it's going to happen again, if it's going to happen again. You have doubts in your head, but I'm just chuffed to be back."

Graham briefly became Scotland's all-time leading try-scorer only for fellow Edinburgh winger Duhan van der Merwe to regain the record with a late touchdown of his own - his 29th in Tests.

"It's good fun, good competition between me and Duhi," said Graham.

"We'll take it all the way into the thirties I reckon."

Graham, however, was well aware a sterner challenge awaits Scotland when they face the Springboks at Murrayfield.

"We know what's coming, it would be nice to get one over them," he said.

Mentions
Rugby UnionAutumn Nations CupScotlandFiji
