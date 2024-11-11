Advertisement
Australia centre Ikitau calls partner Suaalii 'freak' after impressive debut

Reuters
Len Ikitau in action against Wales
Len Ikitau in action against WalesReuters / Rebecca Naden
Experienced Australia back Len Ikitau (26) hailed his new centre partner Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (21) as a "freak" after an impressive debut in the weekend’s test win over England.

Suaalii was playing his first game of senior rugby union after switching from rugby league only six weeks ago.

His inclusion in the lineup for Saturday’s international at Twickenham raised many eyebrows, but Ikitau said he was always confident the rookie would make an impact.

“We saw all of what he did against England at training before. When he came into the squad he did what he needed to learn and then just went out and showcased the skills on the field. That was awesome to see,” said a beaming Ikitau at a press conference on Monday.

“He's a freak, man! Just being able to play next to him and just seeing what he can do on the field is awesome. And we’re expecting more from him, especially now that he's had his first game.”

Suaalii left the Sydney Roosters at the end of the National Rugby League season in late September, after signing a contract to play for New South Wales Waratahs in next year’s Super Rugby competition.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt had no hesitation in calling him up for the Wallabies’ November Grand Slam tour of Britain, despite him only having previously played schoolboy rugby union, and wasted no time in handing him a start on Saturday, where he made an immediate impression in the last-gasp 42-37 victory.

Outside centre

Ikitau was asked to move inside to the number 12 role to allow Suaalii to debut as outside centre.

“You know, I've been playing 13 all my career. I just didn't want to change anything. I just said to myself, ‘I'm going to play as a centre’.

"I just wanted to make sure that I was tackling well and attacking the ball well and, in the end, didn't really change too much in terms of the way I wanted to play.”

The win over England in a see-saw affair was a turnaround for Australia after a miserable Rugby Championship where they finish bottom of the standings, and they will fancy their chances when they take on Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

“For us, it's just about being consistent, making sure that we're backing up a good performance with another good performance, and I feel like we can do that this week against Wales.”

Australia beat Wales in a two-test series at home in July.

“They were tough games,” added Ikitau. “They’ve got some fast backs, silky skills. They're always going to be tough, especially at home,” he warned.

Rugby Union, Joseph Sua'ali'i, Len Ikitau, Australia, England, Waratahs, Friendly International
