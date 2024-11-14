Ireland captain Doris expecting challenge against improving Argentina

Ireland captain Caelan Doris says Argentina under head coach Felipe Contepomi will be a proper test for him and his team

Ireland rugby captain Caelan Doris (26) says Argentina have "gone up to another level" under head coach Felipe Contepomi and will be "a proper test" in Friday's match at Lansdowne Road.

Doris and his side are under pressure to bounce back after an uncharacteristically sloppy performance in the 23-13 defeat by New Zealand last Friday.

Argentina have yet to beat Ireland at home but last year's World Cup semi-finalists arrive on the back of some outstanding results in the Rugby Championship, including a historic win in New Zealand.

Doris knows Contepomi well as the 47-year-old Argentinian was assistant coach at his province Leinster till 2022.

"We know that Argentina are a proper team and a proper test and they've shown that with some of their wins over the year and their development under Felipe," said Doris at his eve-of-match press conference on Thursday.

"They've obviously been a top-class team for the last number of years, being in three of the last four World Cup semi-finals.

"But I think they've gone up to another level under Felipe so we're definitely aware that it's going to be a big challenge.

"There's also excitement to get back to ourselves because we felt we weren't ourselves last Friday."

Despite the poor display head coach Andy Farrell resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes.

He made just one to the starting XV, bringing in centre Robbie Henshaw for Bundee Aki.

Doris said there was a determination to put things right starting with conceding fewer penalties.

"Discipline for this team has been a strength," he said.

"I think we average around 10 penalties or less.

"We were up at 13 and they came at crucial moments in the game.

"We'd five in a row after we'd scored in the second half and they kicked nine points from that and as we were getting momentum back it completely turned back towards them," added the 26-year-old No. 8.

'Rabbit out of the hat'

Farrell said on Wednesday that several players were fortunate to have retained their places and get another chance to produce better performances.

Doris made some incisive runs in the first half but he said he too needed to step up.

"There was also a feeling that there's more in us, in terms of intent and making it happen a little bit as individuals," he said.

"I definitely felt that myself, there's more in me and I was a little bit disappointed with the lack of impact in the game and not as many involvements as I would have liked.

"I know a few guys who were like that and we've another chance tomorrow."

One of the most exciting changes Farrell made on the replacements bench for the Pumas Test is the selection of 21-year-old fly-half Sam Prendergast.

Great things are expected of him and the Leinster player gained valuable experience on the recent Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa.

It is all but likely he will come on at some point, in place of Jack Crowley, for his first cap.

"He's an unbelievable player," said Doris.

"Some of the things he does in training, it's pretty unique.

"He's probably one of the most skilful guys I've come across.

"He can pull a rabbit out of a hat."

Doris said, though, that Prendergast has also matured in terms of decision-making.

"He's also calmer and making the right decisions a little bit now and playing what's in front of him and not always trying to pull a rabbit out of a hat, even though he's got that capability," said Doris.

"He's finding the balance there in terms of controlling a game, making the right decisions, bringing the best out of other people but also capable of a bit of magic."