Robertson pleased to 'find a way' past England in tough Test baptism

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson was relieved after edging England 16-15 in his first Test in charge
New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson was relieved after edging England 16-15 in his first Test in chargeAFP
New All Blacks boss Scott Robertson admitted Saturday that the grinding win over England had delivered him a stark reality check on his Test coaching debut after seven years of dominance in Super Rugby.

New Zealand edged an attritional battle 16-15 in Dunedin, only sneaking in front through two penalties from fly-half Damian McKenzie.

"It definitely wasn't Super Rugby was it?" said Robertson, who steered Canterbury Crusaders to seven successive Super Rugby titles before taking charge of the All Blacks.

"The boys are really pleased, they said: 'This is Test footy, well done coach, good on you'," Robertson told reporters.

"I can't say it was a good reminder, because it was my first (Test). It was a good experience for us all.

"It's those air battles and all the small margins. You've just got to kick your goals. Every point counts and every opportunity counts."

Robertson said he knew nothing would come easy against opponents who had been together for three weeks and were playing their seventh Test this year.

"I'm just pleased with the mental strength to come through it all, with new calls, new management and everything," Robertson said.

"After 10 days together we still found a way, and that was the pleasing part. There's a lot of stuff we can get better at."

The 49-year-old was seen on TV footage hitting the wall in the coaches' box in frustration during some nervous moments in the second half.

"I'd like to say I was calm and composed," Robertson smiled. "It's a good way to let a little bit of steam off.

"I did get a bit emotional a couple of times but as long as the messages are clear going down to the players, I think we're all better for it - coaches, management and players."

