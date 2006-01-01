Veteran prop Cole determined to 'carry on' playing for England

England prop Dan Cole is set to start Saturday's Test against Japan in Tokyo

England prop Dan Cole (37) said he has no plans to retire from international rugby as he prepares to pick up his 113th cap against Japan in Saturday's Test in Tokyo.

Cole's front-row team-mate Joe Marler has said this will be his final tour with England before the 33-year-old hangs up his boots next year.

But Cole said Friday that he has no plans to follow suit, adding: "If I can survive training, I'll carry on."

"I haven't made any decisions," said Cole, who will break a tie with fly-half Owen Farrell to become England's third most-capped player when he starts against Japan.

"I'm loving playing for England and loving this environment and being part of this squad.

"It's been a real honour and a privilege to be back in the team."

Cole will move one game behind Jason Leonard on the all-time list on Saturday and 14 behind leader Ben Youngs.

Cole played regularly at last year's World Cup and appeared in all of England's games at this year's Six Nations.

He made his international debut in 2010 and says he is enjoying touring under current head coach Steve Borthwick.

After Japan, England will travel to New Zealand for two Tests against the All Blacks on July 6th in Dunedin and July 13th in Auckland.

"In recent times with Steve there's probably a greater emphasis on being able to switch off," he said.

"We've had some great meals out and team bonding organised here in Tokyo. We've been actively encouraged to get out the hotel."

Japan will be playing their first game under head coach Eddie Jones, who led England to the World Cup final in 2019.

Cole said England "understand Eddie might bring something different" to Saturday's game, where temperatures are set to reach 30 degrees Celsius (86F).

"We've talked about being aware of different things that might happen in the game," said Cole, who played under Jones.

"But most of our training has been based around us as a team."