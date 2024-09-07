Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. Argentina thump Wallabies in record breaking triumph

Argentina thump Wallabies in record breaking triumph

Updated
Argentina's Los Pumas Joaquin Oviedo, left, celebrates scoring a try against Australia with teammate Marcos Kremer
Argentina's Los Pumas Joaquin Oviedo, left, celebrates scoring a try against Australia with teammate Marcos KremerČTK / AP / Mateo Occhi
Argentina fought back from a 17-point deficit to score nine tries and hand Australia a record 67-27 defeat in an action-packed Rugby Championship clash on Saturday that provided more than a point per minute.

Australia were 20-3 up after 30 minutes but the home side stormed back to score 38 unanswered points to the delight of a sell-out crowd in Santa Fe and went on to add more in their biggest win in the Rugby Championship.

Fullback Juan Cruz Mallia and substitute loose forward Joaquin Oviedo both scored two tries and there was one each for Mateo Carreras, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera, Lucio Cinti and captain Julian Montoya on his 100th appearance for the Pumas.

It was a record number of points conceded by Australia, who had only conceded more than 60 points in a test once before when losing to South Africa in 1997.

The Wallabies had edged a 20-19 win over Argentina at a rainy La Plata last weekend for a first victory in this year’s southern hemisphere championship and got off to a good start in the sun in Santa Fe with tries for Carlo Tizzano and Andrew Kellaway in the opening half hour helping them to a 20-3 lead.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors as Argentina, with the jeers from agitated fans ringing in their ears, bounced back immediately to score two tries of their own in the last 10 minutes of the half and reduce Australia’s lead to 20-17 at the break.

Carreras dashed through the middle for the first and Montoya went over after a tap penalty for the second.

They took the lead eight minutes into the second half as Gonzalez went over from a five-metre scrum and never looked back as they piled on the points.

The scoreboard could hardly keep pace as Matera got due reward for his endeavour before Oviedo scored the first of his tries to make it 41-20 in the 65th minute.

Australia replacement Tate McDermott’s try four minutes later briefly offered the visitors hope of getting back into the game as they scored their first points in 30 minutes.

But it proved a temporary blip as Argentina continued to attack with wave after wave of expansive rugby.

Mallia got two tries down the right wing in the space of three minutes, Oviedo took it past the 60-point mark and Cinti rounded off the performance with a try from the last move of the game.

Six of the Pumas' tries were successfully converted by Tomas Albornoz and two by his replacement Santiago Carreras as Argentina posted their best result in the competition, easily bettering the 48-17 win they had over Australia in San Juan two years ago.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipArgentinaAustralia
Related Articles
Australia seeking further boost at Argentina’s expense in Rugby Championship
Argentina beef up second row for Rugby Championship clash with Australia
Slipper set to equal Australian Test caps record against Argentina
Show more
Rugby Union
Owen Farrell's Racing lose on opening day of Top 14 to Castres
South Africa inflict more pain on New Zealand with hard-fought 18-12 victory
Updated
Kolisi urges Springboks to seize chance against New Zealand in Cape Town clash
New Zealand aim to put the pain of Ellis Park behind them in South Africa rematch
New Zealand hope to ease mounting pressure with Cape Town win over Springboks
Pollard & Le Roux return to Springboks' starting XV against New Zealand
Most Read
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection
Frances Tiafoe admits his 'body shut down' during US Open heartbreak
Krasso the hero as AFCON champions Ivory Coast beat Zambia, South Africa salvage draw
FlashFocus: Despite golden generation emerging, Ukraine have yet to reach potential

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings