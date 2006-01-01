Advertisement
  4. Slipper set to equal Australian Test caps record against Argentina

Slipper set to equal Australian Test caps record against Argentina

James Slipper was named among the replacements for Australia's second Test against Argentina
James Slipper was named among the replacements for Australia's second Test against ArgentinaAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
James Slipper (35) is in line to equal Australia’s record for the most Test caps after being picked on Thursday to play against Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash in Santa Fe on Saturday.

The veteran prop was named among Australia's replacements for the match, giving him the opportunity for a 139th cap to draw level with former captain and scrum-half George Gregan.

There were three changes to the starting line-up from last weekend’s 20-19 victory over Argentina in La Plata with Ben Donaldson taking over at fly-half from Noah Lolesio after kicking the winning penalty at La Plata.

Andrew Kellaway moves off the wing to replace Tom Wright at full-back, allowing Max Jorgensen to slot in at right wing as he starts a test for the first time days after turning 20 years old.

In the second row, Jeremy Williams comes in for Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Slipper returns to the match-day squad after missing last weekend’s win for the birth of his second child.

The prop's selection was virtually assured following a head knock suffered by fellow loosehead Isaac Kailea last weekend.

"It’s a tremendous achievement for James to equal the record of the most capped Wallaby," Australia coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement on Thursday.

"He’s the ultimate team man and I know the whole group will do everything they can to make it a memorable milestone."

Team: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Hamish Steward, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Ben Donaldson, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Matt Faessler, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-James Slipper, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Josh Canham, 20-Langi Gleeson, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Tom Lynagh, 23-Josh Flook.

Follow the Rugby Championship here.

