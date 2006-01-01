Slipper set to equal Australian Test caps record against Argentina

The veteran prop was named among Australia's replacements for the match, giving him the opportunity for a 139th cap to draw level with former captain and scrum-half George Gregan.
There were three changes to the starting line-up from last weekend’s 20-19 victory over Argentina in La Plata with Ben Donaldson taking over at fly-half from Noah Lolesio after kicking the winning penalty at La Plata.
Andrew Kellaway moves off the wing to replace Tom Wright at full-back, allowing Max Jorgensen to slot in at right wing as he starts a test for the first time days after turning 20 years old.
In the second row, Jeremy Williams comes in for Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.
Slipper returns to the match-day squad after missing last weekend’s win for the birth of his second child.
The prop's selection was virtually assured following a head knock suffered by fellow loosehead Isaac Kailea last weekend.
"It’s a tremendous achievement for James to equal the record of the most capped Wallaby," Australia coach Joe Schmidt said in a statement on Thursday.
"He’s the ultimate team man and I know the whole group will do everything they can to make it a memorable milestone."
Team: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Hamish Steward, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Ben Donaldson, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Matt Faessler, 1-Angus Bell
Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-James Slipper, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Josh Canham, 20-Langi Gleeson, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Tom Lynagh, 23-Josh Flook.