Under-pressure Wallaby Lolesio trying to keep things in perspective

Noah Lolesio (24) has been in and out of the Wallabies side since his 2020 debut and is under pressure again ahead of back-to-back Tests against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Given first crack at the number 10 jersey by new coach Joe Schmidt, Lolesio started brightly in the July series against Wales but struggled behind a beaten pack in successive defeats by world champions South Africa.

Schmidt has demanded teammates help take pressure off Lolesio on the field but the New Zealander's patience may wear thin if the fly-half fails to stand up against the Pumas in La Plata on Saturday.

Lolesio said he was grateful for Schmidt's support while mindful of the need to be confident in his game.

"Playing fly-half for the Wallabies is up there pressure-wise (with anything)," Lolesio said from Buenos Aires.

"I’m just keeping it real simple for myself and putting into perspective that it’s just a game of footy at the end of the day.

"Joe’s been great, too, and harping on to keep backing (ourselves) in whatever (we do) on the field.

"Hopefully these next few weeks we can show that."

With Tom Lynagh, son of the Wallabies great Michael Lynagh, ready to swoop if Lolesio battles again, the incumbent fly-half said he was trying to switch off from rugby away from the field to ease the pressure.

"Probably what I’ve got right this year is getting away from footy as well, refreshing and refuelling the tank because I know previously the last few years, I’ve put pressure on myself as young 10's do, especially internationally," he said.

"I’ve gone on with the approach that rugby is what I do but not who I am.

"(I am) trying to find that true balance (which) especially in Argentina or overseas can be hard."

The Wallabies' attack remains a concern, having managed a combined 19 points from the home tests against the Springboks.

Lolesio said Schmidt wanted more short kicks to unlock defences.

"So that's a bit of an adjustment and something I'm developing really hard, to manipulate the defence with ball on foot," he added.

"Instead of going contestable, or work our way into territory (with long kicks), it's more attacking, low, flat cross-field kicks.

"We tried to do it a few times in the second Test (against South Africa). Some we got good pay, some we didn't execute."

