Australia co-captain James Slipper cleared to face Boks in Rugby Championship opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. Australia co-captain James Slipper cleared to face Boks in Rugby Championship opener
Australia co-captain James Slipper cleared to face Boks in Rugby Championship opener
Slipper has recovered from a knee problem
Slipper has recovered from a knee problem
Reuters
Australia co-captain James Slipper (34) has come through training unscathed and will take his place in the front row against South Africa in the Rugby Championship opener at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Prop Slipper had been an injury doubt after a knee problem in the week, which prompted Australia to rush Brumbies rookie Blake Schoupp to South Africa as cover for their front-row options.

Slipper said on Thursday he was “confident” he would play, but admitted he still had to prove his fitness. Australia officials have confirmed he has now been given the all clear.

Replacement loose-forward Pete Samu said the side were raring to go after an intensive few weeks of training under new coach Eddie Jones.

The last couple of weeks we have been together, there has been a lot of detail,” Samu told reporters on Friday. “We have now shifted our mindset to the test tomorrow, making sure we are getting all those details right.

It is a new squad and a new staff, and everyone is focused on the task on hand. We are going well and raring to go.”

Australia are seeking a first win in Pretoria having lost on all six previous visits. They have not won a test anywhere in South Africa since 2011.

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipAustraliaSouth AfricaSlipper James
Related Articles
Eddie Jones out to banish Australia’s Pretoria ghosts against South Africa
Australia's Slipper fit as Jones names four uncapped players to face Springboks
South Africa forced into change at prop for Australia test
Show more
Rugby Union
Boks go into the unknown against Eddie Jones’s Australia in Rugby Championship opener
'Matured' McKenzie ready for All Blacks flyhalf chance as World Cup approaches
Winger Emoni Narawa to debut for New Zealand in Mendoza against Argentina
Argentina prop Lucio Sordoni returns to face New Zealand
Jamie Joseph to step down as Japan head coach after World Cup
Shortened Rugby Championship provides World Cup litmus test
Australian utility back Reece Hodge ready for kicking duel with South Africa
Ex-Ireland lock Jean Kleyn to debut for Springboks in Rugby Championship opener
South Africa focused on winning Rugby Championship as Australia loom, says Esterhuizen
Two uncapped players in Argentina squad to meet New Zealand
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Ugarte signing from Sporting, United close in on Onana
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka edges through, Murray to continue Tsitsipas showdown later

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |