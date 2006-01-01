Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Rugby Union
  Rugby Championship
  4. Enforcer Etzebeth looking to the future after Springbok milestone

South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth looks on during the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and Argentina
South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth looks on during the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and ArgentinaPhill Magakoe / AFP
Lock Eben Etzebeth (32) marked South Africa’s Rugby Championship title victory with a record-breaking 128th Springbok cap as he helped them to a comprehensive 48-7 victory over Argentina on Saturday and vowed to keep going at international level.

The double World Cup winner surpassed fellow lock Victor Matfield on the all-time list and in a poignant moment, was handed his ceremonial cap by his former teammate at the same venue where Matfield broke the record himself in 2014.

Viewed as the ‘enforcer’ in the Springbok second row for his physicality and refusal to take a backwards step, Etzebeth also has a reputation as a workhorse and has barely missed a game since coach Rassie Erasmus took over in 2018.

South Africa used 49 players in this year's Rugby Championship, but it is hard to think of one more valuable than Etzebeth.

"It is difficult to put it into words, thank you to my amazing teammates, a bunch of unbelievable guys," he said of his milestone.

"We could not have asked for a better ending to the Rugby Championship and to lift the trophy again with this team is unbelievable.

"That is why I play the game, to play for this team. To make this country proud. Rugby is like a religion in South Africa and to play for the Springboks, you can’t go higher than that."

Erasmus has admitted some of his old guard will not make the 2027 Rugby World Cup title defence in Australia, but there is no sign Etzebeth is among those under threat.

Welshman Alun Wyn Jones’ all-time record of 171 test appearances is likely out of reach, but according to Etzebeth, he has the desire to add significantly to his tally.

"Hopefully I stay fit and the coaches keep selecting me," he said.

South Africa's next fixtures are in the autumn internationals where they play Scotland at Murrayfield on November 10th, before a clash with England six days later and a final game against Wales on November 23rd.

Mentions
Rugby UnionEben EtzebethSouth AfricaRugby Championship
