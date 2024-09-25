Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. Record-breaking Springbok Etzebeth shies away from spotlight ahead of milestone

Record-breaking Springbok Etzebeth shies away from spotlight ahead of milestone

Eben Etzebeth is set to win his 128th cap on Saturday
Eben Etzebeth is set to win his 128th cap on SaturdayPhill Magakoe / AFP
Imposing South Africa forward Eben Etzebeth (32) has avoided the spotlight this week despite being set to become his country's most capped international, as he plays a 128th test in Saturday's Rugby Championship decider against Argentina.

Etzebeth was named earlier this week in the lineup for the clash at the Mbombela Stadium but there has been an almost deliberate effort to downplay the achievement.

He has not appeared at any of the press conferences this week and when the team was announced on Tuesday, the accompanying press release briefly detailed Etzebeth's achievement but took a further 17 paragraphs before quoting coach Rassie Erasmus about the record breaker.

"As a former Springbok I can attest to what a massive achievement it will be for Eben to become the most capped Springbok ever, and we are all very proud of him and want to make this a special and memorable occasion for him," said Erasmus.

"He has not wanted any focus on him to detract from the team," a team official told Reuters on Friday.

But it has not prevented tributes to the double World Cup winner whose intimidating man-mountain-like presence in the scrum has been symbolic of the force and power of the Bok pack.

"If you talk to Eben about the Springbok environment, it’s a place he loves being in. He has given so much to this environment and this sport," hooker Bongi Mbonambi said about his teammate this week.

"A lot of people who don't know Eben think he is this serious guy. But he is actually one of the jokers in the team. He loosens the mood up when there's too much tension. Also, when it is time to get serious, he's the guy who knuckles down."

"His tackles around the field, the work rate, it’s just unbelievable. And then when it comes to the physicality, he never takes a step back," added former lock Victor Matfield, whose record he is breaking.

South Africa must avoid a heavy home defeat to win the Rugby Championship over Argentina, who trail them by five points in the standings.

Etzebeth was in the team the last time they won the annual Southern Hemisphere championship in 2019.

He won his first cap in 2012 against England and has started 118 of his 127 tests.

Follow the Rugby Championship here.

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipEben EtzebethArgentinaSouth Africa
Related Articles
Montoya not writing off Argentina's chances against South Africa
Showdown for Rugby Championship expected to be wild ride
Etzebeth set to become most capped Springbok in Rugby Championship decider
Show more
Rugby Union
Record-breaking Springbok Eben Etzebeth seeks another major trophy
England scrum-half Alex Mitchell to see specialist over neck injury
Wallabies need a better start in Wellington, says lock Salakaia-Loto
Jordie Barrett ruled out of second All Blacks Test against Australia
Antoine Dupont caps off Olympic gold season with Top 14 award
Kremer to miss Rugby Championship decider in blow to Argentina
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Arsenal boss Arteta still 'loves' Guardiola despite fiery clash with City
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings