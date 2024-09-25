Advertisement
Showdown for Rugby Championship expected to be wild ride

South Africa face Argentina for the Rugby Championship
South Africa meet Argentina for the Rugby Championship crown at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday where a point for the world champions will see them take the title against their fired-up visitors who are seeking a first trophy win.

The showdown is in Nelspruit on the edge of the Kruger National Park where antelope fear big cats.

But for the visit of Argentina’s Pumas, it is the Springboks who will expect to win the battle in the bush despite their 29-28 loss in Santiago del Estero last weekend.

South Africa have recalled several rested regulars and are unlikely to repeat their errors with a more experienced side.

The Springboks need either a point or must deny Argentina five from the game to be crowned Rugby Championship winners for the first time since 2019 and clinch a fifth title overall.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has selected Manie Libbok to start at flyhalf despite a costly missed kick in front of the poles in the dying minutes of last week’s loss and several other displays when his percentage from the tee under pressure has been poor.

Erasmus values Libbok for his creativity with ball in hand and is keen to stick with him as the Springboks expand their style, perhaps relying on scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse or wing Cheslin Kolbe to assist with the kicking duties.

"I’m comfortable kicking for goals," Kolbe told reporters. "I’ve been working on it throughout the season, and the kickers and (attack coach) Tony (Brown) have been giving me tips.

"We have played in a few finals, but one can never bank on what happened in the past. This is going to be a big game against a determined team.

"Argentina are a phenomenal side and have many players with an X-factor, while many of them come from a Sevens rugby background. Some of the guys who played last week gave me advice, so I know what to expect."

Argentina flanker Juan Martín Gonzalez will also not be relying on the past and last weekend’s victory likely has no bearing on Saturday, not least because Argentina have made eight changes for this weekend.

Everything is on the line this weekend
"We had a good game, but we want to be consistent in our performances," Gonzalez told reporters. "Of course we want to win every single game, but what we are looking to do is play good rugby. Sometimes we are doing that, other times not.

"If we win, we win, if we lose, so be it. But we have been training very well. We are thinking about just this moment and not what might happen after the game with the Rugby Championship."

Lock Eben Etzebeth is set to become the most capped Springbok player in history by earning his 128th cap, which would move him past Victor Matfield to top the list.

Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipArgentinaSouth Africa
