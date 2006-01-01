Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. Etzebeth set to become most capped Springbok in Rugby Championship decider

Etzebeth set to become most capped Springbok in Rugby Championship decider

South Africa's Eben Etzebeth during training
South Africa's Eben Etzebeth during trainingReuters / Siphiwe Sibeko
Lock Eben Etzebeth (32) is set to become the most capped South African international of all time in the Rugby Championship decider against Argentina in Nelspruit on Saturday as the Springboks also offer a rare start to fly-half Manie Libbok.

Etzebeth is preparing to play in his 128th test and move one ahead of previous record holder and former second-row Victor Matfield as South Africa seek the point they need to claim the southern hemisphere championship for the fifth time.

They would have done so already had Libbok not missed a late penalty from in front of the posts during last weekend’s 29-28 defeat in Argentina that leaves the latter within five points of the Springboks in second place in the table.

Argentina must win with a try-scoring bonus point and deny South Africa any points to claim their first Rugby Championship title.

But Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has brought back his experienced players for Saturday’s fixture after making 10 changes for the previous game.

Cheslin Kolbe returns on the wing, Damian de Allende at inside centre, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Siya Kolisi on the flank, Etzebeth starts in the second row, Frans Malherbe is at prop and Bongi Mbonambi starts at hooker.

"As a former Springbok I can attest to what a massive achievement it will be for Eben to become the most capped Springbok ever, and we want to make this a special and memorable occasion for him," Erasmus said.

"If we can win the title it would be a massive occasion for the team and Eben as an individual."

Libbok has been entrusted with the number 10 jersey despite his poor kicking record off the tee, with Handre Pollard on the bench as one of three backs along with scrum-half Cobus Reinach and centre Lukhanyo Am.

"Manie's general play is fantastic, and he brings a lot of energy and play-making abilities to the backline," Erasmus said. "He dictates play well, so we back Manie fully to do the job for us at flyhalf.

"It's not just up to him to find solutions for his goal-kicking, it is something we have to do as a team, and we are working on a plan."

Both Kolbe and starting scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse can also kick off the tee.

Team: 15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Jaden Hendrikse, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Ox Nche

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Elrigh Louw, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Cobus Reinach, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Lukhanyo Am

Follow the Rugby Championship here.

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipEben EtzebethSouth AfricaArgentina
Related Articles
Kremer to miss Rugby Championship decider in blow to Argentina
Argentina stun South Africa in thrilling 29-28 win to keep title hopes alive
Springboks focussed on the plan against fiery Argentina in Rugby Championship
Show more
Rugby Union
England scrum-half Alex Mitchell to see specialist over neck injury
Wallabies need a better start in Wellington, says lock Salakaia-Loto
Jordie Barrett ruled out of second All Blacks Test against Australia
Antoine Dupont caps off Olympic gold season with Top 14 award
New Zealand strike early and hold on to edge Wallabies in Sydney thriller
Slipper's milestone moment a major motivation for wounded Wallabies
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Slavia star Zafeiris on opting to play for Greece and turning down Barcelona
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
EFL Cup roundup: Chelsea destroy Barrow, Manchester City beat Watford
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings