Springboks focussed on the plan against fiery Argentina in Rugby Championship

South Africa have two chances to win the Rugby Championship over the next eight days but are wary of a dangerous Argentina and, first and foremost, are concentrating on putting in an efficient away performance on Saturday, according to captain Salmaan Moerat (26).

The world champion Springboks head the Rugby Championship table by eight points from second-placed Argentina and first play the South Americans in Santiago del Estero before a home game in Nelspruit a week later.

Victory in either match will secure a fifth southern hemisphere title and the first since 2019, but with 10 changes to their starting XV and having rested several stalwarts, it is a test of the team’s depth at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades.

"It is a massive game for us, but also for Argentina," lock Moerat told reporters on Friday.

"We know they will be desperate, they are a quality side, well coached, have a good identity, know what they want to do and what they are about.

"We won’t think about the end result yet but rather our processes and what we have trained all week. If we do that it will be a good day. We are ready."

It has been stiflingly hot in Santiago del Estero all week and is expected to be 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, testing the physical stamina of both sides.

It will make the benches crucial and South Africa are able to call on double World Cup-winning lock Eben Etzebeth, who will earn a 127th cap, matching the Springboks’ all-time record-holder, former second row Victor Matfield, should he get on.

"His (Etzebeth's) consistency and ability to perform week in, week out is amazing," Moerat said.

"And it is a world-class performance every week. We younger players can learn from him. He carries himself really well and is a leader of men."

Moerat has been in and out of the Springboks side since he made his debut against Wales in 2022 but in a week where Siya Kolisi has been rested, has been selected ahead of many more experienced players to lead the team.

"It (his international career) has been patchy and a bit rough with injuries, but it is nice to know the coaches acknowledge you and have confidence in you," Moerat said. "It is something I can carry with me.

"My goal is just to play well, if I do that my job will be done. Once coaches show trust in you, it is a massive responsibility to perform and show them you are worthy of it."