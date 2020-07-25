Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Rugby Championship
  4. New Zealand recall former captain Sam Cane for Rugby Championship

New Zealand recall former captain Sam Cane for Rugby Championship

All Blacks recall former captain Cane for Rugby Championship
All Blacks recall former captain Cane for Rugby ChampionshipProfimedia
Former captain Sam Cane (32) admitted he'll need to fight to regain his place in the All Blacks team after being included on Sunday in their squad for the Rugby Championship.

Veteran flanker Cane was included in coach Scott Robertson's 36-man group despite having announced he'll retire from international rugby at the end of this year, when he will take up a long-term Japanese club rugby deal with Suntory.

His last Test was the Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa in Paris last October, when he was sent off in the first half for a high tackle, leaving his team facing a mountainous task.

Cane wasn't named for New Zealand's first three Tests of this year after undergoing back surgery in March but Robertson - who this year succeeded Ian Foster as national coach - has said he would consider the 95-Test veteran again due to his leadership qualities.

Cane said he was "grateful" for selection and would work hard to earn a place in the team for the first Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Wellington on August 10.

He had played two club matches since recuperating from surgery.

"I'm still a little way off Test level, obviously," Cane told reporters.

"I'll keep trying to work on getting better and hopefully I'll be up to Test level speed pretty quickly.

"Ultimately it will come down to earning selection through how I prepare and train through the week. That's my best chance to show that I'm ready."

Cane said he was looking forward to playing as a regular member of the side, rather than the skipper, which carried an additional "mental load".

Cane's successor as captain, Scott Barrett, has been included in the squad despite undergoing surgery this week on a finger injury sustained in the San Diego Test.

Team management haven't put a timeline on Barrett's recovery.

Robertson has handed other recalls to Canterbury Crusaders backs Will Jordan and David Havili, who both weren't named for the two home Test wins over England and last week's defeat of Fiji in San Diego.

Fleet-footed winger Jordan, who underwent shoulder surgery in February, has scored a remarkable 31 tries in 31 Tests, and was the leading try-scorer at last year's World Cup, with eight.

The squad's only uncapped player is versatile Wellington Hurricanes back Ruben Love.

Lock Sam Darry and scrum-half Noah Hotham have been retained after both made their debuts in the 47-5 win over Fiji.

All Blacks squad

Backs: Stephen Perofeta, Ruben Love, Will Jordan, Mark Tele'a, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Noah Hotham.

Forwards: Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Dalton Papali'i, Sam Cane, Ethan Blackadder, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Scott Barrett (c), Tupou Vaa'i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Tamaiti Williams, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Fletcher Newell, Tyrel Lomax, Ethan De Groot, Codie Taylor, Asafo Aumua, George Bell.

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipCane SamNew Zealand
Related Articles
Former captain Cane brings 'care & stories' to All Blacks camp ahead of England series
All Blacks star Savea signs for Moana Pasifika to 'give back' to Samoan heritage
Experimental New Zealand outclass Fiji in one-off San Diego Test match
Show more
Rugby Union
World Rugby aim to tweak calendar in wake of Olympic sevens high
Paris Olympics roundup: Titmus and Dupont shine while tennis takes centre stage
Incredible Dupont leads France to first gold of Olympics with rugby win over Fiji
Updated
France and Fiji set up dream rugby sevens Olympic final
Olympic Highlights Day One: Road cycling, rugby sevens & swimming see medals
France full-back Jaminet hit with 34-week ban for racist social media post
South Africa stun New Zealand in sevens quarter-finals as France and Fiji progress
Dazzling Fiji down hosts France in Olympic rugby sevens as quarter-finals loom
Dupont helps stuttering France into Olympics men's sevens quarter-finals
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: France men edge past Guinea in football, Nadal and Alcaraz win
'Not a good image', says Novak Djokovic after Olympic rout of unranked player
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, United eyeing Bayern defensive duo
The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings