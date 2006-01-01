Advertisement
  Rugby Union
  Rugby Championship
  Springboks aiming to repel All Blacks' fast start in Rugby Championship, says Kolbe

Springboks aiming to repel All Blacks’ fast start in Rugby Championship, says Kolbe

South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe runs for the ball during the Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at the Ellis Park Stadium
South Africa's nerveless run through the knockout stages at the Rugby World Cup last year has instilled the belief that no mountain is too high as they seek a fourth successive victory over old foes New Zealand in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Springboks won each of their three knockout games in Paris, including the final against New Zealand, by a single point, coming back from deficits late on against both France and England.

They had to do it again when they trailed the All Blacks by 10 points with 12 minutes remaining in the first of two Rugby Championship home tests at Ellis Park this past weekend, and it is something they actively train for.

"What helps is the coaches put us in scenarios through the week, whether we either (simulate being) a man down, or 10 or 15 points behind. What is the plan from there?" wing Cheslin Kolbe told reporters on Wednesday.

"In the past, we wouldn't have been able to come back from 10 points behind against New Zealand and win.

"But it just shows the character of this group, the belief of each player, and the willingness not to give up. When we go out on that field, we don't want to have any regrets."

The Springboks got a dose of their own medicine when they failed to see out a home test with Ireland in July, falling to a drop-goal after the hooter in the second fixture in Durban to lose and share the series 1-1.

"We have struggled in the past winning consecutive games against the same teams. South Africa and New Zealand, it is war out there and we know they will come out firing," Kolbe added.

"It is just staying on task and not thinking too much about it, because if we train well and put in the hard work, then hopefully everything will pay off on Saturday."

Kolbe is under no illusions as to the task his side will face against their fired-up visitors.

"They are a team with a lot of skill all around the field. In the past, it has been all about that fast start they come with, and they catch you off guard," the 30-year-old said.

"They caught us out at Ellis Park a few times. We managed to hang in there and pull it through at the end."

Follow the Rugby Championship on Flashscore.

