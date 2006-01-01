Advertisement
  Springboks wait to make call on Kolisi for All Blacks showdown in Rugby Championship

Springboks wait to make call on Kolisi for All Blacks showdown in Rugby Championship

Springboks wait to make call on Kolisi for All Blacks showdown in Rugby Championship
Springboks wait to make call on Kolisi for All Blacks showdown in Rugby ChampionshipReuters/Rogan Ward/File Photo
South Africa will assess captain Siya Kolisi throughout the week and have not ruled him out of the second Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Cape Town on Saturday after delaying their team announcement by two days.

Kolisi took a blow to the cheek following an upright tackle from New Zealand flanker Sam Cane in the Springboks’ 31-27 victory over the All Blacks in Johannesburg this past weekend.

He is important as a leader, but also for his powerful carries and work-rate he brings to the side for the hour or so he usually plays.

"Our medical team are still assessing the injuries and will decide during the week whether he will be available for selection," Springbok scrum coach Daan Human told reporters on Monday.

"We are announcing the team on Thursday, so we’ll see how he goes through the week. He’s an important player for us and hopefully he can make a good recovery, but if he’s ruled out, the next guy will step in.

"We are blessed to have a lot of depth in the team, and we have full faith in the whole group to do the job."

South Africa will be seeking a win that would almost certainly wrap up the Rugby Championship this year, a competition they have only won three times previously and not since 2019.

They head the table with 14 points, followed by New Zealand in second place with six.

Human expects his side will have to show an improved performance if they are to beat the All Blacks for a fourth time in a row, a run that includes last year's Rugby World Cup final in Paris.

"We had our review and we feel there is a lot we can work on and improve on. That said, New Zealand are a quality side, and they are tough outfit to face, so one needs to be realistic about expecting great results against them in all departments," Human said.

Mentions
Rugby UnionRugby ChampionshipSouth AfricaNew Zealand
