Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi on the plane to South Africa for Rugby Championship

Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi on the plane to South Africa for Rugby Championship
Kerevi is fit enough to go to the Rugby Championship
Kerevi is fit enough to go to the Rugby Championship
Reuters
Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi (29) was on the plane when the Australia squad departed for South Africa for next week's Rugby Championship opener on Friday, coach Eddie Jones confirmed at Sydney airport.

The Fijian-born back, Australia's best player at the last World Cup, was thought to be an injury doubt because of a hamstring issue he picked up after returning from a long layoff following an ACL injury.

Jones, though, said Andrew Kellaway, Matt Philip, Langi Gleeson and Jordan Petaia had been left behind because of injury but every player on the flight was available to play next Saturday in Pretoria.

The Wallabies have never beaten the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld and Jones said that presented an opportunity for his team to make a big statement in a World Cup year.

"Imagine being in the first team that's beaten South Africa in Pretoria," Jones told reporters.

"Imagine being a part of that team. It's an opportunity to create history here, and we want to be the first team that does it.

"Anywhere you go, it's different," he added. "You've just got be a team that finds a way to find your best, finds your way to win. Where there's a Wallaby, there's a way."

South Africa are without several key players for the match because of injury, and there have been suggestions the world champions might rest others with an eye on their second match in the championship against the All Blacks in Auckland.

Jones said he wanted to face a full-strength Springboks side in the first match of his second spell in charge of the Wallabies.

"What I'm hoping for is their best team because I want to play against the best," he added.

"If we want to beat South Africa in Pretoria, we want to play against the best."

