France captain Gregory Alldritt backs officials after TMO decision seals narrow win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. France captain Gregory Alldritt backs officials after TMO decision seals narrow win
France captain Gregory Alldritt backs officials after TMO decision seals narrow win
Scotland were denied a late try
Scotland were denied a late try
Reuters
France were sure they had held up Scotland over their line with the final play to complete a 20-16 Six Nations win at on Saturday, as captain Gregory Alldritt (26) said the officials made the correct decision to deny the home side a try.

Scotland felt they had forced the ball down over the try line, but Australian referee Nic Berry ruled they were held up and the Irish Television Match Official Brian MacNeice said he could find no evidence to overturn the decision.

Replays appeared to show the ball grounded on a French boot before slipping to the turf and Scotland coach Gregor Townsend left seething by the decision at Murrayfield.

"I think the images are quite clear and I don't see how he (Berry) can make any other decision," Alldritt told reporters, before revealing the team works tirelessly with defence coach Shaun Edwards to hold teams up over the tryline.

"We've been working for over three years to get the ball carrier behind the line, exactly like it was done," he said. "When we talk about details, that's part of it. It's nice to see it pay off.

"With Shaun, we spend hours there during the week. These are small satisfactions as a player. Of course, there are things to work on and review. But small details make you win the match."

Alldritt went off after 50 minutes with what looked a nasty gash on his leg, but says he will have no lasting ill-effects.

"I'm very good," he said. "The muscle is not affected. It's just the skin that is opened but with a few stitches, we're going to let it heal."

He praised the way his team mates bounced back from their disastrous 38-17 opening loss to Ireland in Marseille.

"It's perhaps a bit stupid what I'm going to say, but it's one of my greatest victories with the France team," he said. "We had a complicated week. We have really become closer. We wanted to do it for us, and we did it."

Mentions
Rugby UnionSix NationsScotlandFranceAlldritt Gregory
Related Articles
Five new captains give Six Nations fresh feel ahead of 2024 edition
Brilliant Louis Bielle-Biarrey helps France to 20-16 win in Scotland
Updated
Late change for Scotland as Paterson debuts against France
Show more
Rugby Union
Coach Steve Borthwick happy to see England grind to victory against Wales in Six Nations
Townsend was 'celebrating' before Scotland win snatched away
England fight back in second half to edge out Wales 16-14
Ireland bid to build on sublime French Six Nations win against Italy
Doris captains Ireland for first time in Six Nations visit of Italy
England's Will Stuart needs no reminding of fierce Wales rivalry
Warren Gatland and Wales not intimidated by 'fortress' Twickenham ahead of England clash
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG lead against Lille, South Africa and D.R. Congo all square
WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Transylvania as home favourite Bogdan progresses
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
The Forgotten Game: Why the AFCON third-place playoff lacks meaning

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings