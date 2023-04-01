Late change for Scotland as Paterson debuts against France

Wing Kyle Steyn (30) has dropped out of the team with his wife in labour and due to give birth.
That has necessitated a move from full-back to wing for Kyle Rowe (30), with Paterson taking the latter's place in the side.
Paterson is a former junior international and has also played rugby sevens for the Scots.
The match in Edinburgh will kick off at 15:15 CET.
Revised Scotland team
15-Harry Paterson, 14-Kyle Rowe, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell (co-captain), 9-Ben White; 1-Pierre Schoeman, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 5-Scott Cummings, 6-Matt Fagerson, 7-Rory Darge (co-captain), 8-Jack Dempsey
Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Alec Hepburn, 18-Elliot Millar-Mills, 19-Sam Skinner, 20-Andy Christie, 21-George Horne, 22-Ben Healy, 23-Cameron Redpath