'Resentment and bitterness' in French camp after Ireland defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. 'Resentment and bitterness' in French camp after Ireland defeat
'Resentment and bitterness' in French camp after Ireland defeat
France's players leave the field in Marseille
France's players leave the field in Marseille
AFP
Assistant coach William Servat (45) admitted Monday that France would carry the "scars" of their Six Nations defeat by Ireland in Marseille into their next game against Scotland in Edinburgh at the weekend.

The former France hooker watched from the touchline on Friday as his side was brutally dismantled by the Irish whose 38-17 win was their biggest ever on French soil.

"I wasn't expecting that," said Servat.

"We prepared very well for this match but the reality is that we missed out. I don't think we got our strategy wrong but we didn't do what we wanted to do.

"We came away with a lot of resentment and bitterness.

"The Scotland match will be prepared with the scars of that game against Ireland."

Servat, however, said head coach Fabien Galthie and his staff as well as the players had analysed their failure and "we think we've found the keys to bouncing back very quickly".

France lost Paul Willemse to a 32nd-minute red card but only allowed Ireland to pull clear in the last quarter.

"It was a difficult match but, in spite of everything, up to the 58th minute we were only a converted try behind."

France v Ireland match stats
Flashscore

Servat insisted that France's lacklustre showing had nothing to do with the crushing disappointment of a narrow quarter-final defeat to South Africa in their home World Cup in October, a tournament they believed they could win.

"We didn't prepare for the Ireland game with any thoughts whatsoever of the South Africa game," he said.

"It was prepared with the experience of South Africa but in no way with the stigmata.

"This match had nothing to do with the World Cup."

With Willemse suspended and injuries affecting prop Reda Wardi and lock Romain Taofifenua, changes will need to be made for the starting line-up at Murrayfield although Servat rules out total revamp.

"You always have to expect small adjustments," he said.

"(But) it would be a mistake to dismiss everything out of hand. For players to have confidence, they need to feel that we trust them. So don't expect any huge changes."

Mentions
Rugby UnionIrelandFranceSix Nations
Related Articles
Three talking points from the opening round of Six Nations action
Farrell hails Ireland's 'young bucks' after big Six Nations win over France
Relentless Ireland crush 14-man France in Six Nations opener in Marseille
Show more
Rugby Union
England flanker Lewis Ludlam to leave Premiership leaders Northampton
England will support Cardiff-born Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ahead of Wales game
Wales should take confidence from Scotland loss, says Warren Gatland
Townsend relieved as Scotland hold out to end Cardiff losing streak
Scotland hold off incredible Wales comeback to win Six Nations classic in Cardiff
England recover to beat Italy 27-24 in opening Six Nations clash in Rome
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal
New Jersey to host 2026 World Cup final, Mexico's Azteca Stadium gets opener
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings