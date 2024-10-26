Advertisement
Owen Farrell scores first Top 14 try as Racing hold on to beat Perpignan

AFP
Owen Farrell made more than 100 appearances for EnglandRomain Perrocheau / AFP
Former England captain Owen Farrell (33) scored his first French Top 14 try on Saturday to help Racing 92 defeat Perpignan 30-23 before finishing the game in the sin-bin.

Fly-half Farrell's sixth-minute touchdown helped his side move up to eighth place in the table on his seventh club appearance.

The 33-year-old, however, endured a disappointing end to his afternoon when he was yellow-carded for palming Perpignan prop Giorgi Beria in the face with two minutes left to play.

The Catalans drop down to 12th with their fifth loss of the season.

Farrell joined Racing this season, ending his international career by playing club rugby abroad, but could still be selected for the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia later this year.

England's record points scorer was joined on the scoresheet by France scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec and South African No. 8 Hacjivah Dayimani as Racing led 27-10.

The home side held on for victory with a late Le Garrec penalty.

Farrell's fellow ex-England international Mako Vunipola also celebrated a try as the prop forward claimed his second five-pointer of the season in promoted Vannes' 34-28 win over Castres.

Bordeaux-Begles moved back above Toulouse to top spot with a 19-6 win over Pau before struggling 14-time champions Stade Francais host Clermont in the final game of the day.

On Sunday, Antoine Dupont starts for Toulouse as they welcome Toulon in his final club appearance before France's November internationals.

France start their autumn campaign on November 9th against Japan.

Mentions
Rugby UnionTop 14Owen FarrellUSA PerpignanRacing 92
