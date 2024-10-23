Antoine Dupont back in France squad for November Tests

Dupont has not played for the full team since the quarter-final loss to South Africa last October

Antoine Dupont (27) returned to the French squad for the first time since last year’s World Cup as 42 players were named by coach Fabien Galthie (55) on Wednesday for the three November Tests against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

Dupont has not played for the full team since the quarter-final loss to South Africa in Paris in October, though he has since gone on to win an Olympic gold medal with the French sevens rugby team.

The internationals are the first for France since a controversy-laden tour of Argentina in July, overshadowed by the arrest of two French players on rape charges, and the sending home, and subsequent lengthy suspension, of full-back Melvyn Jaminet for racist comments on social media.

France rested many key players for the trip to South America but are back to near full strength for the November internationals, save for yet another injury to fly-half Romain Ntamack after a calf tear in domestic league action two weeks and the sidelining of hooker Julien Marchand.

Galthie called up five new players in Tonga-born tighthead Tevita Tatafu, who has qualified after five years of residency, Toulouse second rower Joshua Brennan, and the Bordeaux Begles’ loose forwards Marko Gazzoti and Pierre Bochaton.

The 21-year-old Toulouse centre Paul Costes also received a first summons to the squad.

France take on Japan on November 9, New Zealand on November 16 and Argentina on November 22, all at the Stade de France in Paris.

Squad:

Forwards: Gregory Aldritt, Uini Antonio (both Stade Rochelais), Gaetan Barlot (Castres), Pierre Bochaton (Bordeaux Begles), Paul Boudehent (Stade Rochelais), Joshua Brennan (Stade Toulousain), Georges-Henri Colombe (Stade Rochelais), Francois Cros, Thibaud Flament (both Stade Toulousain), Marko Gazzotti (Bordeaux Begles), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Mickael Guillard (Lyon Olympique), Anthony Jelonch (Stade Toulousain), Maxime Lamothe (Bordeaux Begles), Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou (both Stade Toulousain), Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Alexandre Roumat (Stade Toulousain), Romain Taofifenua (Racing 92), Sebastien Taofifenua (Lyon Olympique), Tevita Tatafu (Aviron Bayonnais), Reda Wardi (Stade Rochelais)

Backs: Theo Attissogbe (Section Paloise), Leo Barre (Stade Francais), Leo Berdeu (Lyon Olympique), Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Romain Buros (both Bordeaux Begles), Paul Costes (Stade Toulousain), Jonathan Danty (Stade Rochelais), Antoine Dupont (Stade Toulousain), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Antoine Frisch (Toulon), Emilien Gailleton (Section Paloise), Mathieu Jalibert (Bordeaux Begles), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), Mathis Lebel (Stade Toulousain), Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud (all Bordeaux Begles), Thomas Ramos (Stade Toulousain), Gabin Villiere (Toulon).