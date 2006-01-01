Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies retires from international rugby

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies retires from international rugby

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies
Wales scrum-half Gareth DaviesMatt Roberts / Getty Images via AFP
Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies (34) announced his retirement from international rugby union on Friday, just four days after veteran centre Jonathan Davies also called it quits.

Davies won 77 caps for Wales in a Test career that lasted 10 years and featured two tours with the British and Irish Lions.

The 34-year-old, who made his Wales debut in 2014 against South Africa, was selected to play in three World Cups.

He was also part of Wales' Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019, as well as the 2021 Six Nations Championship-winning team.

Scarlets half-back Davies competed in the World Cup in France last year but has decided to call time on his international commitments.

"I've decided that, after 10 incredible years playing for Wales, I am retiring from international rugby. It was my childhood dream to represent my country and I have loved every moment in a Wales jersey," Davies said.

"From winning my first cap on the summer tour back in 2014 to playing in three Rugby World Cups, winning a Six Nations championship and a Grand Slam. It really has been special."

Davies' decision comes just days before Wales boss Warren Gatland is due to name his squad for the November Tests against Fiji, Australia and South Africa.

"Gareth has been a great player for Wales over the last decade and he has always given everything in the red jersey," Gatland said.

Former Wales and British Lions centre Jonathan Davies announced his retirement from the game on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on a career which brought 96 caps and two Six Nations Grand Slams.

