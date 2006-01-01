Hosts England to face USA in Women's Rugby World Cup opener

Hosts England will launch the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup against the United States in Sunderland on August 22nd, World Rugby announced Tuesday.

The match will take place at the Stadium of Light, the home of north-east football club Sunderland as organisers look to take rugby union to non-traditional grounds as well as established locations.

New Zealand, who have won six of the nine tournaments to date and are the two-time defending champions, will begin their title defence against Spain at York Community Stadium two days later on August 24th.

Traditional rugby strongholds Bristol and Exeter will host all of the quarter and semi-finals, with organisers aiming to set a new record attendance for a women's rugby international by selling out Twickenham, the 82-000 capacity home of English rugby, for the final on September 27th.

Manchester, Northampton and Brighton will also host pool matches.

England have lost the last two finals to New Zealand but are favourites to end an 11-year wait for a third World Cup triumph.

The Red Roses beat Canada to win the WXV title earlier this month and are currently ranked the top side in the world.

Tuesday's announcement followed last week's pool draw, with New Zealand up against Ireland - who stunned the Black Ferns with a 29-27 WXV win in Vancouver last month - Japan and Spain in Pool C.

England and the USA - the only other Women's Rugby World Cup champions, having won the inaugural edition in 1991 - also face Australia and Samoa in Pool A.

France, third in 2021, are in Pool D with Italy, South Africa and Brazil, who are the first South American side to ever qualify.

The competition has been expanded from 12 teams to 16 with Canada, Scotland, Wales and Fiji completing the line-up in Pool B.