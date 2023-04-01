Alex Cuthbert the latest to withdraw from Wales squad to play South Africa

Alex Cuthbert the latest to withdraw from Wales squad to play South Africa
Reuters
Wales have been hit by a third late withdrawal from their side to play South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up game in Cardiff on Saturday after wing Alex Cuthbert dropped out as a precaution, officials have confirmed.

Cuthbert has a tight calf and will be replaced in the starting team by Tom Rogers. Louis Rees-Zammit comes onto the replacements bench.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar (back) and fullback Liam Williams (hamstring) withdrew from the team on Thursday, though coach Warren Gatland was at pains to stress that both were as a precaution.

Gatland will announce his 33-player squad for the World Cup in France on Monday.

Cuthbert’s place is now in serious doubt, having not featured in any of Wales’ warm-up games, or their training camps in Switzerland and Turkey.

Rugby UnionWorld CupCuthbert AlexWalesSouth Africa
